What documents are required for a Turkey visa from Ghana

What documents are required for a Turkey visa from Ghana

DV-2026 lottery applicants take US State department back to court over processing freeze

Applicants involved in the ongoing 'Medani v. Trump' immigration lawsuit have returned to court, seeking enforcement of previous rulings that require the US State Department to restart processing applications under the DV-2026 Diversity Visa Lottery programme.

DV-2026 Diversity Visa Lottery applicants in Medani v. Trump have filed a new motion asking a California federal court to compel the US State Department to comply with previous orders to resume visa processing.

The plaintiffs allege that the Kentucky Consular Center has failed to issue any Second Notification Letters since the court's August injunction, leaving selected applicants without scheduled visa interviews.

The motion, filed on 18 November 2026, follows three court orders issued between August and September. A hearing has been scheduled for 21 January 2027 as thousands of applicants await clarity on their visa applications.

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On 18 November 2026, the plaintiffs filed a motion asking a federal court in California to compel the department to comply with orders issued earlier in the case. The application was submitted before Judge Edward J. Davila at the US District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, with a hearing scheduled for 21 January 2027.

The dispute stems from three court rulings issued between August and September 2026 over policies that disrupted the processing of Diversity Visa applications.

On 28 August, the judge granted a preliminary injunction against three policies linked to the suspension of DV-2026 processing. The ruling also directed the State Department to review applications rejected solely under those measures.

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After the plaintiffs raised concerns that the directive was not being followed, the court issued another enforcement order on 10 September. A further ruling on 30 September partially approved additional relief sought by the applicants over the department's compliance.

However, the plaintiffs now contend that the State Department has failed to take substantial action despite the series of judicial orders, prompting their latest attempt to secure enforcement.

The motion also focuses on the Kentucky Consular Center, the agency responsible for handling correspondence relating to the Diversity Visa Lottery.

The plaintiffs allege that the centre has not sent out any Second Notification Letters since the court issued its August injunction. These letters are used to notify successful lottery applicants that their visa interviews have been scheduled.

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According to the motion, the continued absence of the notifications suggests that the State Department has yet to carry out the court's instructions, leaving applicants uncertain about the status of their cases.

The lawsuit, registered as case number 5:26-cv-06332-EJD, is being handled by Red Eagle Law, L.C. and the Law Office of Jessica T. Arena on behalf of the plaintiffs.

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US immigration firm AK Poku Law has also drawn attention to the latest filing, providing an update for Diversity Visa applicants following the developments in court.

The DV-2026 programme has experienced prolonged uncertainty under the Trump administration, leaving thousands of selected applicants waiting to find out whether their cases will move forward before the fiscal year's deadline expires.

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