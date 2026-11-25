Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was confronted at a US airport by a Ghanaian man demanding accountability over GHS 16 million spent on South Africa evacuations. Ablakwa maintained the funds are safe and fully accounted for.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has faced questions from a Ghanaian man at an airport in the United States over the government's spending on the evacuation of citizens from South Africa.

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In a video circulating on social media, the unidentified man approached the Minister and demanded an explanation for the expenditure, specifically questioning the GH¢16 million he claimed had not been accounted for.

He insisted that Ghanaians deserved transparency over the use of public funds and demanded that the money be returned.

“Minister, how are you? It’s over a month now; when are you going to account to the Ghanaian people for the 16 million of the evacuation from South Africa? Ghanaians need their money. When? When are we going to get our money back? We need our money, 16 million,” he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

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Ablakwa remained composed and maintained that the expenditure had been properly accounted for, assuring the man that the funds were safe.

“Your money is intact, your money is safe, we have accounted for it,” the Minister replied.

The man rejected the response, accusing the Minister of failing to provide a satisfactory explanation.

“It’s a lie; you did not; we need our money back,” he retorted.

The exchange continued as another individual attempted to intervene. However, the person recording the encounter objected, arguing that public officials could be questioned in the United States.

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“Sir, these are corrupt officials, this is a free land, you can’t bring your corruption to this country, we need our money back,” he said.

The confrontation has brought fresh attention to questions surrounding the government's expenditure on the evacuation.

The operation was organised to bring home Ghanaians affected by xenophobic attacks and security concerns in South Africa.

The government has disclosed that GH¢49.72 million was spent on the exercise and related assistance for 1,964 returnees. The amount included GH¢27.18 million for chartered flights.

Authorities also announced GH¢500 in transportation assistance and GH¢5,000 in reintegration support for each eligible returnee.

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The opposition has called for further explanations of the expenditure, particularly following concerns about errors in some documents reportedly signed by evacuees to acknowledge payments.