More trouble for Ablakwa as OSP probes GH¢49.7m South Africa evacuation cash

Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor is probing GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating 1,964 nationals from South Africa following reported payment discrepancies, while Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa defends the operation's accounting.

OSP is examining GH¢49.7 million spent on evacuating 1,964 Ghanaians from South Africa.

The probe follows reported discrepancies in payment records and supporting documents.

The investigation focuses on public expenditure, not the government's humanitarian decision to evacuate citizens.

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In a statement, the OSP said the exercise, which ran from May 27 to September 4, 2026, brought 1,964 Ghanaian nationals back to the country amid threats against foreign nationals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported total expenditure of GH¢49,721,786 on the operation, covering chartered flights, commercial airline tickets, transportation, accommodation, feeding, medical services and reintegration allowances.

The OSP said it was examining possible discrepancies between the reported expenditure and payment records, including duplicate entries, inadequate supporting documents and payments recorded against beneficiaries who claim they did not receive them.

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The examination is intended to establish whether the funds were properly accounted for and disbursed, identify the recipients of the payments and determine whether any public officer or private individual improperly benefited.

“The examination seeks to establish whether the funds were properly accounted for and disbursed, who received the payments and whether any public officer or private individual improperly benefited,” the statement said.

The Office stressed that its examination concerns the management of public funds and should not be interpreted as questioning the government's decision to evacuate citizens whose safety was at risk.

“The investigation concerns the management of public funds, not the Government's humanitarian decision to evacuate its citizens,” it stated.

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The evacuation followed xenophobic attacks and threats against foreign nationals in South Africa. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced in September that the exercise cost GH¢49.72 million, comprising GH¢33.72 million in direct government funding and GH¢16 million contributed by Engineers and Planners.

The OSP said further information would be disclosed where appropriate, while reminding the public that all persons concerned are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.