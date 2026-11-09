Agya Koo urges government to establish museum for Ghanaian creative arts legends

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has appealed to the government to establish a national museum dedicated to Ghana’s creative arts personalities, warning that the country risks losing an important part of its cultural history if the achievements of entertainment pioneers are not properly documented.

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has urged the government to establish a national museum to preserve the achievements and legacies of Ghanaian actors, musicians and other creative industry pioneers.

He has proposed that film producers contribute 20 per cent of actors' payments to a welfare or insurance scheme to support performers who become ill, grow old or can no longer work.

Agya Koo has also called on experienced industry players to mentor emerging filmmakers and help improve production standards as Kumawood adapts to digital platforms such as YouTube.

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The actor believes such an institution would provide a permanent record of the contributions made by actors, musicians, filmmakers and other influential figures in the creative industry, while giving younger generations an opportunity to learn about the people who helped shape Ghanaian entertainment.

Speaking to Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Agya Koo expressed concern that several celebrated figures in the industry were passing away without their professional achievements being adequately preserved.

He argued that Ghana should develop a system that recognises and documents the contributions of its creative personalities during their lifetimes rather than waiting until after their deaths to celebrate them.

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He said;

We are watching our entertainment legends die without preserving their legacies, and that is very frustrating. I have been to museums in New York, Holland and other places, and I believe Ghana can establish something similar to preserve the works and achievements of its creative personalities

Drawing comparisons with other countries, the actor mentioned how the works and personal memorabilia of international entertainment figures are preserved and displayed for public appreciation.

He added;

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Even in Japan, they have works of Bruce Lee and Jet Li, and they even preserve their footprints. People pay to see these things, but in Ghana, we do not document the achievements of our creative legends. Instead, we wait for them to die before remembering their contributions and eventually, their memories fade

Agya Koo called on the Office of the President and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts to consider the proposal and provide the necessary backing to make it a reality.

He also challenged the perception that meaningful contributions to national development must come from people with formal academic qualifications, insisting that practical experience and exposure could offer valuable ideas.

He said;

In Ghana, it appears you are not given any regard or your words hold little power if you are not a university graduate. I may not be formally educated, but I have travelled widely and seen things that we can implement in our country

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Beyond the need to preserve Ghana's entertainment history, the actor raised concerns about the financial difficulties faced by performers, particularly those who can no longer work because of age or illness.

He proposed the introduction of a welfare or insurance arrangement through which film producers would contribute 20 per cent of the money allocated for actors' payments towards a fund dedicated to supporting performers in difficult circumstances.

Under his proposal, the contributions would provide financial assistance to actors who fall ill, grow old or become unable to earn a living through acting.

Agya Koo said the measure would help address the vulnerability of some industry veterans, arguing that financial hardship in old age should not automatically be attributed to poor personal financial decisions.

He said;

We know that some of our colleagues find themselves in difficult circumstances in their old age. It is not always because they mismanaged their lives. Sometimes, life simply happens, and that is why we must put measures in place to support them,

He further disclosed that he would be willing to engage the President to discuss how the proposal could be developed into a formal arrangement.

He added;

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I would even consider engaging the President on the proposal to explore how it could be formalised and implemented

The actor also reflected on the changes Ghana's film industry has experienced over the years, particularly the transition from traditional television broadcasting and physical CDs to digital platforms such as YouTube.

While acknowledging that online platforms have created opportunities for emerging filmmakers to produce and distribute their work, he expressed concerns about the quality of some productions.

According to him, the industry's growth in the digital era must be accompanied by improvements in production standards, storytelling and overall filmmaking quality.

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He believes experienced actors and filmmakers have an important role to play in addressing these challenges by sharing their knowledge and helping younger creatives develop their skills.

Agya Koo, who was among the prominent actors associated with Kumawood during its peak years, said veteran practitioners should not distance themselves from the industry's next generation.

Instead, he believes they should actively mentor emerging talent, pass on the lessons they have learnt and contribute to rebuilding the Ghanaian film industry.