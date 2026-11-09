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Ligue 1 McDonald’s MD10 Recap: PSG maintain lead, Lille move 2nd as Marseille extend winning run

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:38 - 09 November 2026
Paris Saint-Germain preserved their spot at the top of Ligue 1 after Matchday 10 with a 1-0 victory over Troyes. Meanwhile, Lille climbed to second place with a win at Rennes, and Marseille extended their winning streak to five matches.
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Paris Saint-Germain maintained their position at the top of Ligue 1 after Matchday 10, while Lille climbed to second and Marseille continued their impressive run with a fifth consecutive league victory.

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READ ALSO: Ligue 1 McDonald's MD10 Preview: PSG aim to extend lead as Rennes aim to leapfrog Lille

PSG secured a narrow 1-0 home win over Troyes on Saturday, November 7, thanks to Illia Zabarnyi’s first-half header from Senny Mayulu’s cross. The victory was their seventh successive win in the league, taking them to 23 points, two ahead of Lille.

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Lille moved into second place after beating Rennes 2-1 away from home. Soriba Diaoune put Lille ahead before Nathan Ngoy scored the winning goal after Rennes had equalised.

They now have 21 points, while Paris FC moved into third with 20 points after a 1-0 victory over Auxerre, courtesy of Lassine Sinayoko’s goal.

READ ALSO: Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 9 preview: PSG face Le Havre as Lille host Lens in northern derby

Marseille climbed to fourth after coming from behind to beat Lens 2-1. Amine Gouiri opened the scoring early for Marseille before Florian Thauvin equalised for Lens.

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Substitute Keyliane Abdallah scored in the 82nd minute to secure the victory and extend Marseille’s winning run to five league matches.

Elsewhere, Brest defeated Lyon 2-0, Nice beat Angers by the same scoreline to record their third consecutive league win, and Lorient claimed a 2-0 away victory over Le Havre.

Monaco dropped points after drawing 1-1 with newly promoted Le Mans, while Toulouse recorded a 3-1 victory over Strasbourg in Friday’s opening fixture.

READ ALSO: Ligue 1 McDonald’s MD9 Recap: PSG extend lead as Nice thrash Rennes, Lyon and Marseille record wins

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After 10 matches, PSG remain top with 23 points, followed by Lille on 21 and Paris FC on 20. Marseille occupy fourth place with 18 points, while Lyon are fifth with 17.

Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 10 results

Fixture

Result

Toulouse vs Strasbourg

3–1

Auxerre vs Paris FC

0–1

PSG vs Troyes

1–0

Rennes vs Lille

1–2

Angers vs Nice

0–2

Brest vs Lyon

2–0

Le Havre vs Lorient

0–2

Le Mans vs Monaco

1–1

Lens vs Marseille

1-2

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