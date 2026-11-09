Every outfit Efya wore throughout her wedding celebrations

Every outfit Efya wore throughout her wedding celebrations

#TJLuV26: A breakdown of every outfit Efya Nokturnal wore for her wedding to Tomi Thomas

Ghanaian singer Efya Nokturnal and Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas turned their wedding celebrations into a showcase of fashion, blending traditional West African styles with contemporary bridal designs across several events in Accra.

Efya Nokturnal and Tomi Thomas celebrated their marriage with traditional and white wedding ceremonies in Accra from November 6 to 7, 2026, showcasing Ghanaian and Nigerian fashion influences.

Efya made several outfit changes, including a beaded kente gown, a bronze reception dress, an elegant white lace bridal gown, a black after-party dress and a sparkling green mini dress.

The celebrations continued on Sunday with a thanksgiving, naming and dedication ceremony for their daughter, Zoe Blair Adara Nana Efya Akyaa Oluwateniayo Thomas, where Efya wore a white lace gown with a long train.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple began with their traditional wedding on Friday, November 6, 2026, before exchanging vows at a white wedding on Saturday, November 7. Their celebrations continued with a series of receptions and a Sunday thanksgiving, naming and dedication ceremony for their daughter.

From Efya's colourful kente-inspired traditional attire to her elegant white lace gown, dramatic black after-party dress and sparkling green mini dress, the singer made several outfit changes that gave each occasion a distinct fashion identity.

Tomi also complemented his bride with carefully selected outfits, including traditional Nigerian-inspired attire and a white tuxedo. Their fashion choices reflected both their cultural backgrounds and their personal styles.

Here are eight standout fashion moments from Efya and Tomi Thomas' wedding celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Efya's statement kente gown for the traditional wedding

Efya made a striking entrance at the traditional wedding in a custom-designed kente-print gown embellished with green, copper and gold beads.

The dress featured an orange treble clef appliqué across the corset, a detail that reflected the singer's musical identity. Orange beaded flowers framed the neckline, while a draped kente panel fell elegantly at the hip, adding texture and dimension to the design.

She completed the look with a gold bead necklace and bracelet, carrying a glittering green fan that complemented the gown's colour palette.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The outfit combined traditional Ghanaian fabric with contemporary detailing, giving the singer a distinctive bridal appearance.

Efya's statement kente gown for the traditional wedding

2. A bronze and gold ensemble for the traditional reception

For the traditional wedding reception, Efya switched to a look that paid tribute to her husband's Nigerian heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She wore a bronze beaded gown featuring peplum detailing and flared sleeves, creating a dramatic silhouette. A matching gold gele, the elaborate headwrap commonly worn at Nigerian celebrations, completed the ensemble.

The outfit introduced a different cultural influence to her wedding wardrobe, reinforcing the Ghanaian-Nigerian connection that ran through the celebrations.

A bronze and gold ensemble for the traditional reception

3. A crystal-embellished robe for the morning wedding preparations

Before making her appearance in the main white wedding gown, Efya wore a sheer bridal robe decorated with crystals.

The outfit featured a corset-inspired structure, while a white tulle cape with voluminous sleeves added a dramatic touch. She kept her hair in a sleek bun and accessorised with drop earrings.

The look offered a glamorous option for the morning preparations, giving the singer a softer bridal appearance before her main ceremony outfit.

A crystal-embellished robe for the morning wedding preparations

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. A high-neck lace gown and white tuxedo for the wedding

For the main white wedding ceremony, Efya opted for a high-neck lace gown featuring sheer illusion sleeves and floral appliqué.

A flowing veil completed the bridal look, while her bouquet of white calla lilies, decorated with a crystal brooch at the centre, added a delicate finishing touch.

Tomi Thomas coordinated with his bride in a white tuxedo jacket and black bow tie, maintaining the formal aesthetic of the occasion.

The couple's matching colour choices created a polished appearance, with Efya's detailed lace design standing out against the simplicity of Tomi's tailored outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A high-neck lace gown and white tuxedo for the wedding

5. Efya trades white for black for wedding reception

As the white wedding celebrations moved into the reception, Efya made another dramatic wardrobe change, stepping out in a black off-the-shoulder gown.

The outfit was finished with silver crystal fringe detailing, which added sparkle and movement to the design. The darker colour offered a striking contrast to her earlier bridal looks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Efya trades white for black at the after-party

6.White wedding afterparty

Tomi also embraced a bold colour choice, wearing a lime-green embroidered kaftan.

The couple's contrasting outfits created one of the more eye-catching fashion combinations from the celebrations, moving away from conventional wedding colours for a more expressive after-party style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. A sparkling green mini dress for the traditional after-party

Efya reserved another statement outfit for the traditional wedding party, appearing in a green sequinned mini dress.

The design featured fringe detailing across the outfit and a sheer mesh panel, combining sparkle with a playful silhouette.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one of the photographs from the occasion, the singer covered part of her face with her hand while displaying her wedding ring.

The outfit provided a lively contrast to her elaborate traditional gown, bringing a more relaxed and party-ready feel to the celebrations. A comment attributed to Kele described the wardrobe as having her feeling “Super”.

A sparkling green mini dress for the traditional after-party

8. Efya's white lace gown for her daughter's Sunday ceremony

The wedding celebrations extended into Sunday, when Efya and Tomi held a thanksgiving, naming and dedication ceremony for their daughter, Zoe Blair Adara Nana Efya Akyaa Oluwateniayo Thomas.

For the occasion, Efya wore another white bridal-inspired outfit, choosing a lace gown with a long train.

The elegant design maintained the refined aesthetic seen in her white wedding wardrobe while giving the family celebration its own special fashion moment.