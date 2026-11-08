Efya's white wedding: Stunning gown, celebrity guests and videos emerge online

Ghanaian singer Efya Nokturnal and Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas celebrated their glamorous white wedding in Accra following a vibrant traditional ceremony. Photos and videos show the couple surrounded by star guests, including Becca and Fella Makafui.

Ghanaian singer Efya Nokturnal has given fans a glimpse of her elegant white wedding to Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas, with photographs and videos from the ceremony attracting attention on social media.

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The white wedding took place in Accra on Saturday, November 7, 2026, a day after the couple celebrated their traditional marriage.

Efya made a striking appearance in a white lace wedding gown featuring a high neckline, a fitted corset design and a detachable train that flowed behind her.

She completed the bridal look with a simple ponytail hairstyle and elegant makeup, while her husband wore a white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and a black bow tie.

Photographs shared by wedding photographer Obrempong Shot It captured moments between the newlyweds, including a romantic scene in which Tomi Thomas kissed Efya's hand.

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The couple's wedding celebrations have drawn considerable attention, particularly because of the personalities who gathered to celebrate their union.

The traditional marriage on Friday attracted several well-known guests, including Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Dzifa Abla Gomashie, musicians Becca and Sister Derby, actresses Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin, socialite Hajia4Reall and actress Nana Ama McBrown, Cina Soul, Adina, Kwabena Kwabena.

Fella Makafui and Hajia4Reall also served as bridesmaids during the celebrations.

The traditional ceremony featured colourful kente outfits and gold-themed ensembles, reflecting the couple's Ghanaian and Nigerian backgrounds.

The white wedding offered a different fashion setting, with guests turning up in formal and glamorous outfits.

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Videos and photographs from the celebrations continue to circulate online as fans and well-wishers congratulate the couple on their marriage.

Efya and Tomi Thomas shares a kiss to seal their white wedding ceremony. Video credit: Ameyaw TV

Efya and Tomi Thomas shares a kiss to seal their white wedding ceremony https://t.co/Py5l8eE1O8 — AmeyawTV (@AmeyawTV) November 7, 2026

Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena entertained guests with a live performance during Efa’s white wedding reception. https://t.co/Fy4bOYBLV6 — Ms.Anita (@Msaniluv) November 7, 2026

Becca performs for Efya and her husband Tomi Thomas at their white wedding reception

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Becca performs for Efya and her husband Tomi Thomas at their white wedding reception https://t.co/MespJEVslo — AmeyawTV (@AmeyawTV) November 7, 2026

Efya and Tomi Thomas shares a kiss to seal their white wedding ceremony https://t.co/Py5l8eE1O8 — AmeyawTV (@AmeyawTV) November 7, 2026

Ghanaian musician and bride, Efya Nocturnal, makes a grand entrance at her white wedding to Tomi Thomas! This is laudable to tap in ❤️🥹 #efya #efyanokturnal #TJLuV26 #ghanaweddings #celebritywedding https://t.co/oWHcnBH089 — Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) November 7, 2026

Kelvyn Boy lights up the after-party with an electrifying performance at Efya Nocturnal and Tomi Thomas’ white wedding celebration! #kelynbwoy #efyanokturnal #TJLuV26 #ghanaweddings #celebritywedding https://t.co/KEBh3TJmxm — Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) November 8, 2026

The bride and groom, Efya Nocturnal and Tomi Thomas, arrive for the reception of their white wedding! #efya #efyanokturnal #TJLuV26 #ghanaweddings #celebritywedding https://t.co/UNkTFpubbe — Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) November 7, 2026

LIVE: Efya Steals the Spotlight with a Stunning Bridal Entrance The ever-beautiful Efya Nokturnal makes her highly anticipated entrance at her white wedding, captivating guests with elegance and grace. https://t.co/NMoc1Ew8eF — WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) November 7, 2026

Mugeez of R2Bees officially opens the after-party with an energetic performance at Efya Nocturnal and Tomi Thomas’ white wedding celebration! #mugeez #efyanokturnal #TJLuV26 #ghanaweddings #celebritywedding https://t.co/Tqtm6uRXo4 — Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) November 8, 2026