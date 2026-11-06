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LIVE UPDATES: First look at Efya and Tomi Thomas’ wedding venue as celebrities arrive

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:45 - 06 November 2026
Ghanaian singer Efya and Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas are celebrating their union with traditional and white wedding ceremonies scheduled for November 6 and 7, 2026.
Award-winning Ghanaian singer Efya is set to officially marry Nigerian musician and songwriter Tomi Thomas, with the couple expected to celebrate their union through two separate ceremonies this weekend.
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  • Ghanaian singer Efya is set to marry Nigerian musician and songwriter Tomi Thomas in a series of ceremonies this weekend.

  • The couple are holding a private traditional wedding on Friday, November 6, 2026.

  • Their white wedding is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, with family, friends and entertainment personalities expected to celebrate with them.

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The pair are holding a private traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2026, ahead of their white wedding scheduled for Saturday, November 7.

In light of this; guests and entertainment personalities have begun arriving for the traditional wedding ceremony of Ghanaian singer Efya and her Nigerian musician partner, Tomi Thomas.

READ MORE: Everything to know about Efya’s husband-to-be, Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas, ahead of their wedding this weekend

The ceremony has attracted several familiar faces from Ghana’s entertainment, fashion and public sectors, with personalities including the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Sister Derby, fashion duo Lali x Lola and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority, Kafui Danku, spotted among those attending.

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The event is already reflecting the richness of Ghanaian culture, with guests making fashion statements in colourful kente outfits and elegant gold-themed ensembles.

Excitement continues to build as family members, friends and industry colleagues gather to celebrate the couple's union.

READ MORE: Davido says he’d charge $500K per show for a joint tour with Wizkid: ‘Every venue will sell out’

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Follow our live updates for more details on the wedding, including celebrity arrivals, guest appearances, fashion moments and highlights from the ceremony. Video credit: @ghkwaku

Tomi Thomas arrives at his traditional wedding ceremony with Ghanaian songstress Efya, as family, friends and loved ones gather to celebrate their union.

@ghbrain_

LIVEUPDATE; Tomi Thomas arrives at his traditional wedding ceremony with Ghanaian songstress Efya, as family, friends and loved ones gather to celebrate their union.

♬ original sound - Throwback Ghana
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Tomi Thomas arrives in grand style alongside his groomsmen at his traditional wedding ceremony with songstress Efya, setting the tone for the beautiful celebration.

@ghbrain_

LIVEUPDATE; Tomi Thomas arrives in grand style alongside his groomsmen at his traditional wedding ceremony with songstress Efya, setting the tone for the beautiful celebration.

♬ original sound - GHBRAIN

Efya asks her family to accept the items presented by the groom’s family as part of the traditional marriage rites, marking another beautiful moment in her wedding ceremony.

@ghbrain_

LIVEUPDATE; Efya asks her family to accept the items presented by the groom’s family as part of the traditional marriage rites, marking another beautiful moment in her wedding ceremony.

♬ original sound - GHBRAIN

A beautiful moment as Tomi Thomas places a ring on Efya’s finger, sealing their love and marking a special moment in their traditional wedding ceremony.

@ghbrain_

LIVEUPDATE; A beautiful moment as Tomi Thomas places a ring on Efya’s finger, sealing their love and marking a special moment in their traditional wedding ceremony.

♬ original sound - GHBRAIN

Efya and Tomi Thomas are officially pronounced husband and wife, sealing their union with a romantic kiss as family and loved ones cheer them on during their traditional wedding ceremony.

@ghbrain_

LIVEUPDATE; Efya and Tomi Thomas are officially pronounced husband and wife, sealing their union with a romantic kiss as family and loved ones cheer them on during their traditional wedding ceremony.

♬ original sound - GHBRAIN
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