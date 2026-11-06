Kuami Eugene hopes to reach Shatta Wale’s level where he can stay relevant without releasing music

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene says he aspires to build a career so influential that he can remain relevant without having to release music frequently, citing Shatta Wale as an example of the level he hopes to attain.

Kuami Eugene says he hopes to attain Shatta Wale’s level of influence, where an artiste can remain relevant without constantly releasing new music.

The singer says financial success is no longer his main motivation, as royalties, publishing income and investments are providing him with substantial returns.

He is deliberately slowing down his release schedule to test his fans’ loyalty, with plans to give his latest single, Stranger, more time before releasing another project.

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The Angela hitmaker revealed that his priorities are gradually changing, with greater emphasis on establishing a lasting legacy than consistently releasing songs for financial gain.

Speaking on Pluzz FM on November 5, 2026, the award-winning singer explained that he has reached a point where money is no longer his primary motivation, noting that income from royalties, publishing rights and investments has provided him with considerable financial stability.

He said;

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I'm praying that I'll get to Shatta Wale's level, where you don't have to do much

Kuami Eugene explained that his current focus is on consolidating his achievements and building a reputation strong enough to sustain his relevance without the constant release of new material.

He added;

I'm growing mentally, and I'm taking in a lot right now. I'm at that stage where it's no longer just about the money because, by the grace of God, I'm doing very well financially. The royalties and publishing income come in every month, and the amounts are unbelievable. One or two investments are also paying off, so I'm doing well financially

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The musician compared his career progression to an academic journey, describing himself as someone who has moved beyond the foundational stages and is preparing to graduate.

He shared;

What I'm actually gathering right now is to cement myself. That's what I'm trying to do. I've done the basics, and I would say I'm currently in the University of Ghana when it comes to music. If music were a university, I'd say I'm at Level 400 and about to graduate

His changing outlook, he explained, has also influenced how frequently he releases songs. Kuami Eugene said he is deliberately reducing his output to determine whether his audience will continue to support him even when he takes longer breaks between projects.

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Following the release of his latest song, Stranger, the musician intends to give the record more time before introducing another project.

He explained;

I think there has been an effect, so I've been trying to put out less music these days than I used to. I'm trying to test the waters to see if people will still have that Kuami Eugene love in them. I released 'Stranger', and I want to hold on for a while

He also pointed to TikTok's growing influence on music consumption, suggesting that the platform has contributed to the pressure on musicians to maintain a steady supply of new songs to keep audiences engaged.

He observed;

I've realised that, with the way TikTok consumes music these days, it's not that we can't hold on to one song for a long time, but we have to feed people with so much music

Despite his decision to slow down, Kuami Eugene stressed that he has no intention of abandoning music. Instead, he believes his established fan base will continue to support him without the release schedule that previously defined his career.