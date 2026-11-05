Davido says he’d charge $500K per show for a joint tour with Wizkid: ‘Every venue will sell out’

Afrobeats superstar Davido has expressed confidence that a joint tour with fellow Nigerian musician Wizkid would attract massive audiences worldwide, predicting sold-out venues and a fee of $500,000 per performance.

Davido says a joint tour with Wizkid would sell out venues worldwide, with the singer demanding $500,000 per show.

He expressed uncertainty about whether a collaborative song would become a hit, citing D’banj and 2Baba's previous collaboration as an example.

Davido revealed that he and Wizkid have not recorded together in about 10 years but suggested he has moved beyond their past disagreements.

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The singer made the revelation during an appearance on the IONWANNATALK show, where he discussed the possibility of collaborating musically and touring with Wizkid.

While Davido was optimistic about the commercial prospects of a joint tour, he remained uncertain about whether a collaborative single would achieve similar success. He referenced a previous collaboration between D’banj and 2Baba, which he said failed to generate the anticipated impact.

Davido explained;

If Wizkid and I do a song together, I don’t know if it will pop because when D’banj and 2Baba did a record together, it didn’t really pop

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However, he expressed greater confidence in their ability to draw crowds together on stage, insisting that their combined popularity would guarantee sold-out shows.

He said;

If we tour together, I’ll ask for $500,000 per show because I know every venue will sell out

Davido also disclosed that he and Wizkid had not recorded a song together in approximately a decade, attributing the absence of collaborations to their inability to work together at the time.

Reflecting on their relationship, the singer said they had not previously been in the right emotional or mental space to collaborate, while acknowledging differing opinions about whether their rivalry had contributed to their individual success or whether a partnership could elevate their careers further.

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He also touched on the importance of maturity in resolving disagreements and moving beyond past resentment.

Davido said, suggesting that his perspective on their relationship had evolved;