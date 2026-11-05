Full list: Ghanaian artistes who have surpassed one million global equivalent album sales

Ghanaian music continues to expand its international reach, with eight artistes reportedly crossing the one-million mark in global equivalent album sales, according to a ranking of Consumption-Sales Per Capita (CSPC) units.

Eight Ghanaian artistes, including MOLIY, Black Sherif, Amaarae, Shatta Wale, Fuse ODG, King Promise, Gyakie and Sarkodie, have reportedly surpassed one million global equivalent album sales (CSPC units).

The list features musicians from different generations and genres whose international audiences, streaming success and collaborations have contributed to the global reach of Ghanaian music.

Their inclusion highlights Ghana's growing musical footprint internationally, although individual CSPC figures and the ranking's measurement date were not provided.

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The list brings together musicians from different generations and musical backgrounds, highlighting the growing international consumption of Ghanaian music across streaming platforms and other formats.

Among those featured are MOLIY, Black Sherif, Amaarae, Shatta Wale, Fuse ODG, King Promise, Gyakie and Sarkodie, whose catalogues and international audiences have helped strengthen Ghana's presence in the global music industry.

Below is a closer look at the eight artistes named in the ranking.

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1. MOLIY

MOLIY has emerged as one of Ghana's most internationally visible contemporary music exports, particularly following the global success of 'Shake It to the Max (Fly)', which gained traction across social media and streaming platforms.

Her distinctive blend of Afropop, alternative pop and Afro-fusion has helped her connect with listeners beyond Ghana. The singer's growing international audience has also been reflected in her streaming performance, with her debut mixtape 'BADDIES' recording 632.5 million YouTube Music streams in 2026 so far, according to Pulse Ghana's streaming ranking.

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2. Black Sherif

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Black Sherif has established himself as one of Ghana's leading contemporary artistes through his emotionally driven songwriting, distinctive vocal delivery and fusion of hip-hop, Afrobeats and highlife influences.

His international audience has grown through projects such as 'The Villain I Never Was', 'Take Care of Yourself Blacko' and 'Iron Boy'. His music has also gained substantial traction on global streaming platforms, with his catalogue attracting listeners across Africa, Europe and North America.

In 2026, his 'Sun Sherif Vol. 1' continued his streaming momentum, recording 85.2 million YouTube Music streams in Pulse Ghana's year-to-date project ranking.

3. Amaarae

Amaarae has carved out an international following with her experimental approach to music, combining alternative pop, R&B, Afropop and electronic influences.

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Her projects, including 'The Angel You Don't Know' and *Fountain Baby*, have positioned her within conversations about African alternative music and its growing global influence.

The singer's international collaborations and performances have further strengthened her visibility, while her unconventional sound continues to appeal to audiences outside traditional Afrobeats markets. Her global streaming catalogue has also contributed to her standing among Ghana's internationally recognised artistes.

4. Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale remains one of Ghana's most prolific musicians, with a catalogue spanning dancehall, Afrobeats and contemporary Ghanaian popular music.

His longstanding fan base, consistent releases and collaborations have helped sustain his visibility across streaming platforms and within Ghanaian communities abroad.

The artiste's international recognition was strengthened by collaborations such as 'Already' with Beyoncé and Major Lazer, while his extensive catalogue continues to attract listeners across different markets.

5. Fuse ODG

Fuse ODG played a significant role in introducing Ghanaian-rooted Afrobeats sounds to wider international audiences during the genre's early global expansion.

The Ghanaian-British musician gained international recognition through songs such as 'Antenna', 'Azonto' and 'Dangerous Love', featuring Sean Paul.

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His music, performances and collaborations helped bring African-inspired sounds into mainstream international pop conversations, while his work promoting African identity and culture has remained central to his artistic brand.

6. King Promise

King Promise has become one of Ghana's prominent Afrobeats and highlife exports, with a sound that blends contemporary African pop, highlife and R&B.

His catalogue includes internationally recognised songs such as 'CCTV', 'Commando', 'Terminator' and 'Paris'. Collaborations with artistes from across Africa and beyond have further expanded his reach.

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The singer's growing international profile has also been supported by major performances and projects that have connected him with audiences outside Ghana.

7. Gyakie

Gyakie gained international attention following the success of 'Forever', a song that helped establish her as one of Ghana's leading female contemporary artistes.

Her music combines Afrobeats, R&B and soulful vocals, giving her a distinctive sound that has resonated with listeners across Africa and other markets.

Songs such as 'Something' and 'Need Me', alongside international collaborations, have helped maintain her visibility beyond Ghana. Her streaming presence continues to reflect the growing international appeal of Ghanaian female artistes.

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8. Sarkodie

Sarkodie remains one of Ghana's most influential rappers, with a career spanning multiple generations of hip-hop fans and an extensive catalogue of music.

Known for his ability to rap in Twi and English, he has consistently promoted Ghanaian identity through his music while collaborating with artistes across Africa and internationally.

His achievements include winning a BET Award and performing at major international venues, including the Royal Albert Hall. His longstanding catalogue and continued releases have helped maintain his presence among Ghana's most internationally recognised musicians.

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Ghanaian music's expanding global footprint

The inclusion of these eight artistes in the reported CSPC ranking reflects the diversity of Ghana's international music presence, from highlife and dancehall to hip-hop, Afropop and alternative sounds.

However, the ranking supplied does not provide individual CSPC totals, a measurement date or a detailed calculation method. The one-million threshold should therefore be understood as a claim from the supplied ranking rather than an independently verified sales figure.