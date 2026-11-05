Mahama calls for clear warning signs ahead of TraffiTech speed cameras

President Mahama has urged police and TraffiTech officials to install clear warning signs ahead of speed cameras, arguing that transparency is essential while calling on drivers to observe 50km/h town speed limits.

Mahama urges police to install clear warning signs ahead of TraffiTech speed cameras.

He says motorists must be informed of camera locations to ensure transparency.

The President also calls on drivers to observe the 50km/h speed limit in towns.

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He said motorists should be alerted to camera locations as part of the measures accompanying the introduction of the technology.

Speaking to 1957News on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), President Mahama said warning signs were an important requirement when introducing such an innovation.

President John Dramani Mahama

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“I'll urge is that the police and those implementing TraffiTech should put signs showing where the cameras are,” he said.

He added that signposts warning motorists of speed cameras ahead would help ensure transparency in the enforcement process.

“Because that's one of the things you need to do if you are introducing this kind of innovation. You need to put, you know, signposts warning motorists that there's a speed camera ahead. I think that transparency is important,” he said.

TRAFFITECH-GH

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The President's comments come amid public debate over the rollout of TraffiTech, particularly concerns about enforcement, road conditions and the penalties motorists could face for speeding.

President Mahama maintained that the system was necessary to address speeding and improve road safety, citing the number of children knocked down and killed or permanently injured while returning from school.

He said the initial phase of TraffiTech focused on speeding violations, with other offences, including jumping red lights and illegal parking, yet to be incorporated.

The President also urged motorists to observe the 50km/h speed limit in towns, regardless of road conditions, saying compliance would help them avoid penalties.

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