Too many schoolchildren are dying on roads – Mahama defends TraffiTech

President Mahama has strongly defended the TraffiTech system, pointing to the tragic number of schoolchildren killed or maimed by speeding drivers in Ghana. He urged motorists to strictly obey the 50km/h urban speed limit.

Mahama defends TraffiTech, citing schoolchildren killed or injured by speeding drivers.

He says the system is necessary to improve road safety.

He urges motorists to observe the 50km/h speed limit in towns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to 1957News on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Jumby Bay Island in Antigua and Barbuda, President Mahama said children were frequently knocked down while returning from school, with some sustaining permanent injuries or losing their lives.

He argued that tackling excessive speed should not be delayed until all roads across the country are improved.

Also Read: Speeding drivers to receive video evidence of offences under new MTTD system starting from today

Speeding drivers to receive video evidence of offences under new MTTD system starting

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you know the number of children knocked down every year in Ghana, when they are coming from school, you understand why it's important for us to check overspeeding. Children coming from school are knocked down and killed or permanently injured. And so, it is important for us to check speeding,” he said.

The President explained that TraffiTech had initially focused on detecting speeding, with other traffic violations, including jumping red lights and illegal parking, yet to be incorporated.

Responding to concerns that road infrastructure should be fixed before the system is introduced, President Mahama said traffic enforcement technology could operate alongside ongoing road improvements.

“The roads are not perfect in the UK, and yet they have speed cameras,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Mahama speaking at the event

However, he urged the police and agencies responsible for implementing the system to ensure motorists are adequately informed about camera locations.

“I'll urge is that the police and those implementing TraffiTech should put signs showing where the cameras are,” he said, adding that warning signs ahead of speed cameras were important for transparency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Mahama also dismissed concerns about the cost of penalties, saying motorists could avoid fines by observing the speed limits.

“If it's too expensive, then don't overspeed! That's all!” he said, laughing.