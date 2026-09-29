Police reschedule full TRAFFITECH-GH implementation to November 1
TRAFFITECH-GH full implementation has been moved from October 1 to November 1, 2026.
Police say the delay will allow for more public education on the programme.
Motorists have been urged to use the extra time to familiarise themselves with the system.
The Police Service said the additional month will allow for more extensive public awareness and education on the programme before its full rollout.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, the Service said the education campaign will cover how TRAFFITECH-GH operates, the traffic offences it will detect and the Electronic Notices of Violation (ENV) that will be issued to motorists who breach traffic regulations.
“The rescheduling is to allow for a more extensive public awareness and education on the programme, including its operations, the traffic offences to be detected, the Electronic Notices of Violation (ENV) to be issued to offending motorists,” the statement said.
The programme, being implemented through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), forms part of efforts by the Police Service to tackle indiscipline on Ghana's roads and improve compliance with road traffic laws and regulations.
The Service has urged motorists, drivers and vehicle owners to use the additional period to familiarise themselves with TRAFFITECH-GH ahead of the new implementation date.
“The Ghana Police Service, therefore, urges motorists, drivers and vehicle owners to take advantage of the additional period to familiarise themselves with the programme ahead of the roll out,” it said.
The Police Service also expressed appreciation to the media for its support throughout the introduction of the project.
It said it remains committed to working with other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of TRAFFITECH-GH and improve road safety across the country.
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