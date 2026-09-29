Kofi Ajorlolo reveals how Ghana producers banned him from acting for two years (VIDEO)

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Ajorlolo has opened up about a difficult chapter in his career, recalling how a group of Ghanaian film producers once imposed a two-year ban that prevented him from working on local productions.

Kofi Ajorlolo has revealed that Ghanaian film producers once imposed a two-year ban on him, preventing him from working on local productions.

The veteran actor said the ban had little impact on his career because Nigerian producers continued to contact him and seek his involvement in their projects.

Ajorlolo said the restriction was eventually lifted after six to eight months, with the producers asking him to return to work.

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Speaking in a recent interview, Ajorlolo said the decision effectively shut him out of opportunities within Ghana’s film industry. He described himself as a “sacrificial lamb” in the dispute, suggesting that the action against him was intended to send a broader message.

However, the actor said the restriction had little effect on his career because Nigerian filmmakers continued to seek his services.

According to Ajorlolo, producers in Nigeria were actively contacting him and competing to have him appear in their projects even while he was being excluded from Ghanaian productions.

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He said;

As they were banning me in Ghana here, Nigerian producers too were calling, fighting for me to come perform. So it didn't affect me

The continued demand for his work outside Ghana meant he remained professionally active despite the restrictions at home.

Ajorlolo said the proposed two-year ban did not ultimately last for the full period.

He explained that the producers who imposed the restriction eventually reversed their decision after about six to eight months and asked him to resume working.

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He recalled;

“After six months or eight months or so, they themselves just pulled that thing out that I should come back

Reflecting on the episode, the veteran actor said he believed he had been deliberately singled out during the dispute.

He stated;

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So they used me as a sacrificial lamb. That was the first time,

Ajorlolo’s account offers a glimpse into some of the tensions and disputes that can occur behind the scenes within Ghana’s film industry.