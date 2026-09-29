Why you shouldn’t date your work colleague

Thinking of dating a coworker? Explore 7 critical risks, from awkward breakups to workplace boundaries, before getting involved in an office romance.

Dating a work colleague can make breakups and disagreements difficult to manage because you still have to work together.

Workplace relationships can lead to gossip, jealousy, blurred boundaries and conflicts of interest.

Dating a colleague is not always a bad idea, but both people should consider workplace policies and keep personal issues from affecting their jobs.

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Falling for someone you work with can seem exciting at first. You already see each other regularly, share conversations, understand each other’s personalities and may even have similar interests.

But dating a colleague can also blur the line between your professional and personal life.

Unlike a relationship outside the workplace, a breakup or disagreement does not necessarily mean you can simply walk away. You may still have to sit across from each other in meetings, collaborate on projects or interact with the same group of colleagues.

Before getting involved with someone from work, here are seven things worth considering.

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1. A breakup can make work uncomfortable

Breakup

When a relationship ends, creating distance can be difficult when you work in the same office.

You may still have to communicate, attend meetings together or work on the same assignments. If the breakup was difficult, maintaining a professional relationship can become challenging.

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2. Your personal problems can enter the workplace

Your personal problems can enter the workplace

Arguments and disagreements that begin outside the office can sometimes affect how people interact at work.

You may find it difficult to concentrate or communicate normally with your partner after an argument, especially when you have to work together throughout the day.

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3. Colleagues may become involved

Workplaces often have their own social circles, and relationships between colleagues can attract attention.

Some co-workers may notice changes in your behaviour, ask questions or speculate about the relationship. This can become uncomfortable if the couple prefers to keep their personal lives private.

4. Professional boundaries can become complicated

Setting Boundaries

The situation can be particularly sensitive when one person supervises the other.

A romantic relationship between a manager and a subordinate can raise questions about favouritism, workplace boundaries and conflicts of interest. Some organisations also have policies governing relationships between employees.

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5. Jealousy can affect your work

Jealousy can affect your work

Working closely with other people means you will naturally interact with different colleagues.

If either partner becomes overly suspicious about normal workplace interactions, jealousy can create tension both inside and outside the office.

6. Your performance may be affected

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A difficult relationship can take an emotional toll, and carrying those problems into the workplace may affect concentration and productivity.

This can become even more complicated when the person causing the stress is sitting nearby or is someone you have to communicate with regularly.

7. You may still have to see each other after the relationship ends

One of the biggest challenges is that ending the relationship does not necessarily end the contact.

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If both people remain at the same company, they may have to continue working together despite what happened between them. In some cases, one person may eventually consider moving to another team or finding another job simply to create some distance.

Dating a colleague is not always a bad idea

Workplace relationships are not automatically destined to fail. Some couples meet at work and maintain healthy relationships.

However, it is important to think about the possible consequences before getting involved. Understanding your company's policies, maintaining professional boundaries and agreeing on how to handle the relationship at work can help prevent personal issues from affecting your career.