20 heartfelt condolence messages to comfort someone after a loss
Finding the right words after a loss can be difficult, but a sincere message can offer comfort and support.
These 20 condolence messages can help you express sympathy to a grieving friend, colleague or family member.
Keep your message simple, respectful and genuine while letting the person know they are not alone.
Losing someone close can be one of the most painful experiences a person goes through. During such moments, finding the right words to comfort a grieving friend, colleague or family member can be difficult.
You may worry about saying the wrong thing, but a simple and sincere message can remind someone that they are not alone as they mourn.
If you are struggling to find the right words, here are 20 heartfelt condolence messages you can send to someone who has lost a loved one.
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1. I’m so sorry for your loss
May you find strength, comfort and peace during this difficult time. My thoughts are with you and your family.
2. My deepest condolences to you and your family
May the beautiful memories you shared with your loved one bring you comfort and peace in the days ahead.
3. My heart goes out to you
I’m deeply sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the love and support of the people around you during this painful time.
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4. You are in my thoughts and prayers
I’m deeply sorry for your loss. May you and your family find strength and comfort as you go through this difficult period.
5. May their memory bring you comfort
Wishing you strength and peace as you mourn your loved one. May the memories you shared remain close to your heart.
6. Sending you my heartfelt condolences
May you and your family find the strength to face the days ahead. Please know that you are in my thoughts.
7. There are no words for such a loss
I hope you find comfort in the memories you shared with your loved one and in the people who care about you.
8. I’m so sorry you are going through this
May you be surrounded by love, support and comfort during this difficult time. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
9. My thoughts are with you
May you find peace and strength as you mourn your loss. Sending my sincere condolences to you and your family.
10. Please accept my deepest condolences
May your loved one’s memory remain a source of comfort and strength to you during this difficult period.
11. Thinking of you and your family
May you find comfort in each other and in the memories you hold dear as you go through this difficult time.
12. My heart is with you
I’m thinking of you during this time of sorrow. May you have the strength to get through each day, one step at a time.
13. I’m deeply saddened to hear about your loss
Please know that I’m thinking of you and your family. May you find comfort and strength during this difficult period.
14. Your loved one touched many lives
May you find comfort in the memories and moments you shared together. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
15. Wishing you peace and strength
May the memories of your loved one stay close to your heart and bring you comfort as you grieve.
16. I cannot imagine how difficult this must be
Please accept my sincere condolences. Know that you are not alone and that there are people who care about you and are ready to support you.
17. My deepest sympathy goes out to you
May you find comfort in the love, memories and special moments you shared with your loved one.
18. May God give you strength
May God give you and your family strength and comfort during this painful time. My sincere condolences to you all.
19. I’m truly sorry for your loss
May the love of family and friends surround you and help ease your sorrow during this difficult period.
20. May you find peace in the memories you shared
As you mourn your loved one, may you find comfort in the memories you created together. Sending you my deepest condolences and wishing you strength in the days ahead.
What to remember when sending a condolence message
A condolence message does not need to be long or complicated. The most important thing is to be sincere, respectful and sensitive to the person’s grief.
If you know the person well, you can also mention a fond memory of the deceased or offer practical support. Sometimes, simply letting someone know that you are thinking about them can mean a great deal during a difficult time.
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