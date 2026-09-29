Ghana’s traffic cameras start October 1: How it works, offences, fines and everything you need to know

Ghana’s TRAFFITECH-GH automated traffic enforcement starts October 1. Here are nine things drivers should check, from tyre age and tint to parking, seat belts, fines and SMS notices.

Ghana Police will begin full TRAFFITECH-GH enforcement on Thursday, October 1, 2026, using cameras and other devices to detect traffic offences.

Drivers should check tyre age, window tint, parking, roadside repairs, reflectors, seat belts and vehicle registration before the rollout.

An Electronic Notice of Violation must be paid or contested within 14 days, while unpaid fines attract an additional 1% per day after the deadline.

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Police will fully implement the automated traffic enforcement system, TRAFFITECH-GH on October 1, 2026, to increase compliance with road traffic laws in efforts to reduce deaths and injuries on the road.

From Thursday, motorists could begin receiving electronic traffic violation notices via SMS when offences are detected. By these cameras.

The Ghana Police Service announced the initiative in a press release on September 15, 2026, saying the system will use cameras and Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) devices to detect traffic offences.

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Recorded offences will first be reviewed by the Police before an Electronic Notice of Violation (ENV) is sent to the registered vehicle owner or, in some roadside cases, the driver.

How the ENVs work

An ENV is an SMS issued by the Ghana Police service (GPS) when a motorist violates traffic rules and regulations. Camera-detected ENVs are issued to the registered vehicle owner. According to TRAFFITECH-GH, a driver receives a notice directly only following a roadside stop by an MTTD officer using a handheld Personal Digital Assistant(PDA).

The ENV will have a Ticket Number and will indicate the location, date, and time of the traffic offence, as well as the vehicle registration number, offence description, payment amount, and payment deadline.

In a case where the driver or vehicle owner receives an Electronic Notice of Violation from Traffitech-GH, the driver should:

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No. What to do 1 Review the evidence at www.ghana.gov.gh using your Ticket Number. 2 Pay the fine within 14 days via an approved channel 3 In a chase where the driver found a wrongful issuance, the driver can contest online within 14 days.

The regulations are already in force and cover a range of requirements for vehicle owners and drivers, including tyre age, windscreen tint, parking, roadside repairs, seat belts, vehicle registration and reflective markings. Below are the things motorists should check before the system is activated:

1. Check your tyre’s four-digit age code

Under Regulation 87, a tyre must not be more than six years old from its date of manufacture. The manufacturing date is shown on the tyre sidewall using a four-digit code. The first two digits show the week and the last two digits show the year. For example, 4026 means the tyre was made in the 40th week of 2026.

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Therefore, a tyre showing 4020 was made in week 40 of 2020 and would become more than 6 years old after week 40 of 2026. The MTTD has advised motorists to check the date before buying tyres. It has also warned against buying old stock simply because the tyre has never been used.

2. Check your window tint

Motorists should also pay attention to the front windscreen as the regulations prohibit driving with a tinted front windscreen. According to the Director of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, for other tinted glass, the light transmission must be at least 70%, allowing people outside to see into the vehicle.

Director of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng

ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng said the rule is based on the principle of “see and be seen.” He said security and emergency service providers are among the exemptions.

3. No parking on verges and footways

Parking partly or completely on a road verge, shoulder or footway is an offence under the new regulations. The MTTD has specifically warned motorists against leaving vehicles on road verges and said digital traffic-enforcement devices can be used to gather evidence of such offences.

4. Do not carry out repairs on the road

Mechanics and motorists should not use public roads as repair yards. The regulations prohibit washing or repairing a motor vehicle or trailer on a road. The MTTD has also said there is no provision allowing mechanics to conduct repairs on road shoulders.

5. Make sure your vehicle has the required reflectors

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Vehicles are required to have proper standard reflective stickers so that they can be seen, especially at night. Vehicles need white reflectors at the front and red reflectors at the rear. For some heavier vehicles, additional reflective bands are required to make the vehicle more visible when it breaks down. The MTTD said vehicles weighing 1.5 tonnes or more are required to carry reflective bands for this purpose.

6. Check every seat belt, especially for children

Drivers must ensure that their vehicles have functioning seat belts. Child restraining devices used in the vehicle must also meet the prescribed standards and carry an approved certification. The MTTD has also said drivers must ensure passengers under 18 years use seat belts.

Know what the traffic camera SMS will look like

A camera-detected offence will normally not result in an immediate call from a police officer. The system records the offence and sends the evidence to a Police office for validation. Once validated, the registered owner receives an Electronic Notice of Violation (ENV) by SMS. The Police says the SMS should come from the sender ID “GPS-MTTD.”

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The notice should contain the: Ticket number, Vehicle registration number, Offence, Date and time, Location, Amount to be paid, Payment deadline

The Police has also warned motorists about scams. A genuine ENV should not direct you to send money to a personal mobile-money number. The Police says motorists should use only the official payment system.

The 14-day deadline and payment method

Once an ENV is issued, motorists have 14 days to pay or contest it. To check the evidence, motorists are directed to www.ghana.gov.gh and can enter the ticket number to see the available photo, video or other violation information. Payment can be made through Ghana.gov using mobile money or a debit or credit card. The Police also lists *222#, followed by option 6, as an approved payment route.

A driver who disagrees with the notice can also contest it online within 14 days. The person can select a preferred MTTD regional police station and date for the hearing. In case of violation of payment after the 14-day payment period, 1% of the original fine is added for every day of default.

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What are the automated fines?

READ ALSO: Ghana secures enhanced pay and welfare terms for nurses heading to Saint Kitts and Nevis

Under Regulation 242, offences detected by traffic-enforcement devices attract graduated automated fines.

Offence stage Automated fine 1st offence GH¢120 2nd offence GH¢120 3rd offence GH¢120 4th offence GH¢180 5th offence GH¢240 6th offence within 24 months Court action may follow; licence suspension or revocation for at least 12 months, plus retraining and retesting

These amounts are based on 10, 15 and 20 penalty units respectively, with one penalty unit currently valued at GH¢12.

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Some key offence and penalties

Offence Fine Possible imprisonment Using a phone while driving up to GH₵600 up to 3 months Drink or drug driving GH₵600 to GH₵2,400 up to 40 months Jumping a red light GH₵120 to GH₵360 up to 30 days Street or drag racing /Speeding GH₵120 to GH₵300; up to 30 days Parking in a disability bay up to GH₵300 up to 8 months Operating a TV monitor while driving up to GH₵300; up to 30 days Okada or aboboyaa operating without authorisation Operator GH₵600 to GH₵1,200, rider GH₵300 to GH₵600 Operator up to 24 months and rider 8 months Overcharging passengers GH₵120 to GH₵300 up to 30 days Boarding or alighting at the wrong place up to GH₵60 up to 7 days Jaywalking or refusing to use a footbridge GH₵60 up to 7 days Preaching or hawking in a moving trotro or bus GH₵120 to GH₵600 up to 8 months Selling goods on the road or walkway up to GH₵600; up to 3 months Washing or repairing a vehicle on the road up to GH₵300 up to 30 days

Motorcycles