Pat Thomas at 80: 12 must-hear songs from the legendary Ghanaian highlife icon and where to listen

Ghanaian highlife icon Pat Thomas turned 80 on August 14, 2026, marking eight decades of a musical journey that has taken him from Ghana’s highlife bands of the 1960s and 1970s to international stages and a new generation of listeners.

Pat Thomas turned 80 on August 14, 2026, marking eight decades of one of Ghana’s most influential highlife voices and a career spanning several generations.

The listening guide traces 12 significant songs and collaborations from his work with the Broadway Dance Band, Sweet Beans and Marijata to later projects with Ebo Taylor and the Kwashibu Area Band.

The selection includes classics such as “I Can Say”, “Ma Huno”, “Sika Ye Mogya” and “Mewo Akoma”, alongside details on where listeners can legally stream or find the recordings.

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Known as the Golden Voice of Africa, Thomas has worked with some of Ghana’s most influential musicians, including Ebo Taylor, and has been associated with groups such as the Broadway Dance Band, Sweet Beans and Marijata. His catalogue spans highlife, Afrobeat, funk, soul, reggae and the later burger-highlife era.

His 80th birthday was celebrated with the Pat Thomas@80 concert at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra on September 26, 2026, where musicians including Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Amandzeba, Akosua Agyapong, Kofi Kinaata, Kwabena Kwabena and others joined the celebrations.

For anyone discovering Thomas’ music for the first time, here is a chronological journey through 12 recordings that trace important stages of his career.

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1. ‘Go Modern’ – Broadway Dance Band

Before his solo career took shape, Thomas was part of Ghana’s vibrant dance-band tradition.

‘Go Modern’ is included on Coming Home, the 2016 Strut Records retrospective covering Thomas’ recordings and collaborations from the late 1960s through the early 1980s. The compilation documents his work with the Broadway Dance Band and other groups during the formative years of his career.

Where to listen: Coming Home is available through Pat Thomas’ official Bandcamp catalogue, including digital and physical editions.

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2. ‘Yaa Amponsah’ – Ogyatanaa Show Band with Pat Thomas

Thomas’ early recordings also show his connection with established Ghanaian highlife repertoire.

*Yaa Amponsah’, credited to the Ogyatanaa Show Band with Pat Thomas, is another recording included on *Coming Home*. The retrospective deliberately places these early performances alongside later Thomas recordings to show the development of his sound over time.

**Where to listen:** *Coming Home* via Bandcamp and other digital music services where the compilation is available.

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3. ‘Revolution’ – Pat Thomas & the Sweet Beans

In 1974, Thomas formed the Sweet Beans and released The False Lover, his first album under his own name. The record was issued by Gapophone Records and blended highlife with elements of soul, funk, pop and rock.

'Revolution’ opens the album and is also included on 'Coming Home', making it a useful entry point into Thomas’ transition from band vocalist to established recording artist.

Where to listen: The track is included on Coming Home through Bandcamp.

4. ‘False Lover’ – Pat Thomas & the Sweet Beans

The title track from Thomas’ 1974 debut, ‘False Lover’, captures the Sweet Beans period that helped establish his solo identity.

The original album contains 12 songs, including ‘Revolution’, 'It Takes Time’, ‘Set Me Free’, ‘Don't Beat the Time’ and ‘Mere Bre’. The album was produced by George Appea Prah.

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Where to listen: Availability of the original 1974 album varies by platform and territory; the Coming Home retrospective offers several Sweet Beans recordings digitally.

5. ‘I Can Say’ – Pat Thomas Introduces Marijata

Thomas’ partnership with Marijata produced one of the most internationally rediscovered chapters of his catalogue.

‘I Can Say’ appears on Pat Thomas Introduces Marijata, released in 1976. The album also features ‘Salvation’, 'Mother Africa’', ‘My Love Will Shine’, ‘Brain Washing’ and ;Papa’s Little Boy’.

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The song later reached a completely different audience when it was featured in the opening credits of the season-one finale of Marvel’s Loki in 2021.

Where to listen: 'Coming Home' includes the track, while the original Pat Thomas Introduces Marijata is also documented in major music catalogues.

6. ‘I Need More’ – Pat Thomas & Marijata

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Released on the 1977 Pat Thomas & Marijata album, 'I Need More’' continued Thomas’ exploration of highlife, Afro-funk and soul.

The album was recorded with Marijata and featured Ebo Taylor on arrangements and guitar. The group included musicians such as Victor Tetteh, Nat Prempeh, Ekow Brown, Kofi Addison and others. George A. Prah was credited as producer.

The Nigerian edition of the album was recorded at EMI Studio in Lagos, giving the release another layer to its cross-West African musical history.

Where to listen: The track is available on Coming Home through Bandcamp.

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7. ‘Yamona’ – Pat Thomas

By the late 1970s and early 1980s, Thomas was increasingly associated with the evolving highlife sound that would become known internationally as burger highlife.

Yamona is one of the songs preserved in the Coming Home retrospective, where it appears alongside other recordings from Thomas’ career. The track was later revisited by the Kwashibu Area Band for the 2019 album Obiaa!.

Where to listen: The original recording is available through the Coming Home compilation; the later Kwashibu Area Band version is available through Bandcamp and major digital platforms.

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8. ‘Mpaebo’ – Pat Thomas

Mpaebo is another long-form recording from Thomas’ catalogue and is included on Coming Home in a version running for about 15 minutes.

Its inclusion in the retrospective demonstrates the breadth of Thomas’ recordings from the period, where extended arrangements allowed the rhythm sections, horns and vocals more room to develop.

Where to listen: Coming Home on Bandcamp and other services carrying the compilation.

9. ‘Ma Huno’ – Pat Thomas & Ebo Taylor

Thomas’ career cannot be separated from his long musical relationship with guitarist, composer and producer Ebo Taylor.

Ma Huno’ is credited to Pat Thomas & Ebo Taylor and appears on Coming Home. The two musicians had been collaborating since the 1960s, and their partnership became one of the defining relationships in Thomas’ career.

Their collaboration continued into the 1980s, including the jointly credited Hitsville Re-Visited with Uhuru-Yenzu.

Where to listen: Coming Home on Bandcamp.

10. ‘Sika Ye Mogya’ – Pat Thomas

Thomas’ catalogue extends well beyond his best-known 1970s recordings.

The 2005 album In Retrospect: Sika Ye Mogya revisited his highlife, Afro-pop, funk, soul, disco, pop and reggae influences. Its tracklist includes ‘Sika Ye Mogya’, ‘Momma Menka Bi’, ‘Owo Odo Mame’, ‘Odo A Medo Wo’ and ‘Dwene Ho Bio’.

Where to listen: Availability of the 2005 album varies across digital services and territories.

11. ‘Mewo Akoma’ – Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band

Thomas entered another important phase of his career in 2015 with the release of Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band.

The album was recorded in Accra and reunited Thomas with Ebo Taylor, while Tony Allen contributed drums to several tracks. It also introduced a younger musical generation to Thomas’ catalogue through the Kwashibu Area Band, led by multi-instrumentalist Kwame Yeboah.

Mewo Akoma’ opens the eight-track album and runs for more than eight minutes. The recording blends Thomas’ distinctive vocals with highlife guitar, percussion, horns and a contemporary band arrangement.

The song later received a new lease of life through a 2021 version featuring rapper Sarkodie.

Where to listen: Bandcamp, Apple Music and other major digital platforms.

12. ‘Onfa Nkosi Hwee’ – Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band

The final stop in this listening journey comes from Obiaa!, the 2019 album by Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band.

‘Onfa Nkosi Hwee’ opens the nine-track album and is described by the record label as a modern parable about arrogance. The album also includes ‘Bubu’, ‘Atesem’, ‘Obinim’, ‘Obi Nfreno’, ‘Ntobuase’, ‘Odo Ankasa’ and ‘Okomfe Bone’.

The album was released by Strut Records, with production by Kwame Yeboah and Ben Abarbanel-Wolff.

Where to listen: Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Qobuz, subject to territory availability.

Pat Thomas’ catalogue tells a story that goes far beyond one era of Ghanaian music. From the dance bands of the 1960s and the Sweet Beans and Marijata recordings of the 1970s to his work with Ebo Taylor, the burger-highlife period and his later partnership with the Kwashibu Area Band, his music has repeatedly crossed generations.

The international rediscovery of his work has also continued. ‘I Can Say’ found a new audience through Loki, while the 2015 Kwashibu Area Band project brought his voice into a contemporary highlife setting alongside musicians including Tony Allen and Ebo Taylor.