Gov’t suspends the implementation of the ban on preaching and hawking on moving vehicles

I begun evangelizing and preaching freely in commercial buses in Tarkwa around 2007. Now they want to ban preaching in buses. I risk going to jail if I continue preaching JESUS in buses. But what shall separate me from the love of God? Shall persecution or senseless laws stop us from preaching the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ freely everywhere? Mr President, please order them to abandon this bogus regulation which seeks to jail innocent Pastors and Evangelists - simply for preaching in buses. Now preaching JESUS in buses is described as NUISANCE? Or this is also part of the unpopular policies your Ministers are pushing without your approval? Who is really in charge in this govt? We will continue to PREACH JESUS in buses, on the street, on campuses, in markets and wherever we shall find souls. We will be undeterred by these anti-preaching regulations. Thank God for the inspiration for this book which occupied my passion a few years ago -PREACHING JESUS.