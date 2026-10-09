Gov’t suspends the implementation of the ban on preaching and hawking on moving vehicles
Government has reportedly suspended enforcement of the restrictions on preaching and hawking inside moving public and commercial vehicles.
Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour appealed to President Mahama to scrap the restriction, arguing that it could expose pastors and evangelists to imprisonment for preaching on buses.
Under L.I. 2519, the offence attracts a fine of GH¢120 to GH¢600, imprisonment of up to eight months, or both; further official clarification on the suspension is needed.
The government has suspended the implementation of a road traffic regulation restricting preaching and hawking inside moving public and commercial vehicles.
READ ALSO: Parliament approves ban on preaching and hawking on moving vehicles; Here’s what the law says, jail term and possible punishments
The Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), prohibits preaching and hawking on a public or commercial vehicle while it is in motion.
The regulation provides for a fine of 10 to 50 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢120–GH¢600, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both.
The Ministry of Transport launched a nationwide public education campaign on the revised road traffic rules in September, describing the broader reforms as part of efforts to improve road safety, enforcement and compliance.
The rule applies specifically to preaching and hawking inside moving public or commercial vehicles but not a general prohibition on preaching in churches or other public places.
The development also follows public criticism of the regulation, including an appeal by the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who urged President John Dramani Mahama to scrap the restriction.
On Thursday, October 8, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who is also the Senior Pastor of Victory Bible Church International’s Higher Heights Sanctuary in East Legon, called on President Mahama to intervene.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) questioned why the practice should expose pastors and evangelists to imprisonment.
He wrote:
“I begun evangelizing and preaching freely in commercial buses in Tarkwa around 2007. Now they want to ban preaching in buses. I risk going to jail if I continue preaching JESUS in buses. But what shall separate me from the love of God? Shall persecution or senseless laws stop us from preaching the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ freely everywhere?” he wrote.
He appealed to the President, saying:
“Mr President, please order them to abandon this bogus regulation which seeks to jail innocent Pastors and Evangelists - simply for preaching in buses. Now preaching JESUS in buses is described as NUISANCE? ”
Rev. Ntim Fordjour also questioned whether the measure reflected the President’s position and declared that he would continue preaching in public spaces.
“Or this is also part of the unpopular policies your Ministers are pushing without your approval? Who is really in charge in this govt?”
“We will continue to PREACH JESUS in buses, on the street, on campuses, in markets and wherever we shall find souls. We will be undeterred by these anti-preaching regulations. Thank God for the inspiration for this book which occupied my passion a few years ago -PREACHING JESUS.” he wrote.
I begun evangelizing and preaching freely in commercial buses in Tarkwa around 2007. Now they want to ban preaching in buses. I risk going to jail if I continue preaching JESUS in buses. But what shall separate me from the love of God? Shall persecution or senseless laws stop us from preaching the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ freely everywhere? Mr President, please order them to abandon this bogus regulation which seeks to jail innocent Pastors and Evangelists - simply for preaching in buses. Now preaching JESUS in buses is described as NUISANCE? Or this is also part of the unpopular policies your Ministers are pushing without your approval? Who is really in charge in this govt? We will continue to PREACH JESUS in buses, on the street, on campuses, in markets and wherever we shall find souls. We will be undeterred by these anti-preaching regulations. Thank God for the inspiration for this book which occupied my passion a few years ago -PREACHING JESUS.— John Ntim Fordjour MP (@NtimFordjour) October 8, 2026
Details of the suspension to follow soon.
*Breaking: Government suspends implementation of LI banning preaching and hawking in moving vehicles*— Serwaa Amihere, Esq (@Serwaa_Amihere) October 9, 2026
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