Sam George warns FBI director over Ghana cybercrime claims

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George has challenged FBI Director Kash Patel over his description of a cybercrime operation in Ghana, insisting that Ghanaian law enforcement and intelligence agencies led the operation with support from international partners.

Sam George says Ghana led the cybercrime operation with UK and FBI support.

He accuses Kash Patel’s account of undermining future cooperation.

The operation recorded nearly $10m in losses and over 130 arrests or detentions.

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Mr George said the FBI director’s post on the operation risked undermining future cooperation between Ghana and its international partners in the fight against cybercrime.

In a post on X on October 8, Mr Patel announced that more than 130 people had been arrested or detained in Ghana as part of the FBI’s global Operation Blackout, which targets international scam networks accused of defrauding victims.

FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses

The operation has identified nearly $10 million in losses, 89 victims and resulted in the seizure of more than 300 electronic devices, according to Mr Patel.

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Responding to the FBI director, Mr George said Ghanaian authorities played the leading role in the operation, with support from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the FBI.

FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses

“@FBIDirectorKash, as Ghana's Minister responsible for Cybersecurity, I believe the fight against cybercrime is transnational and requires collaboration. Ghanaian law enforcement and intelligence led the Cyberhunt operations, with primary support from the UK @NCA_UK and the @FBI you lead.”

He said the FBI director’s account of the operation could affect the prospects for continued cooperation between the agencies.

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“To suggest the @FBI acted solely to execute this operation in your tweet undermines the potential for future collaboration. I expect that you will reflect on the benefits of our continued cooperation and act accordingly.”

@FBIDirectorKash, as Ghana's Minister responsible for Cybersecurity, I believe the fight against cybercrime is transnational and requires collaboration. Ghanaian law enforcement and intelligence led the Cyberhunt operations, with primary support from the UK @NCA_UK and the @FBI you lead. To suggest the @FBI acted solely to execute this operation in your tweet undermines the potential for future collaboration. I expect that you will reflect on the benefits of our continued cooperation and act accordingly. For God and Country. 🦁🇬🇭 — Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) October 8, 2026

FBI operation targets scam networks

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Mr Patel described the crackdown as part of the FBI’s international efforts to dismantle scam centres and hold those responsible for fraud accountable.

“OPERATION BLACKOUT: this FBI’s global scam center fraud demolition. Another takedown this week out of Ghana,” he wrote on X on October 8.

The FBI director said more than 130 individuals had been arrested or detained, but noted that the figure included victims who would be repatriated to their home countries.

The operation forms part of wider international efforts to tackle cyber-enabled fraud, which often involves organised networks operating across national borders.

Mr George’s response highlights Ghana’s position that international cybercrime operations depend on cooperation among law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and that the contributions of local authorities should be recognised.