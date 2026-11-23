Lion spotted near stadium as police launch search ahead of Galatasaray vs Aston Villa Champions League clash

Turkish police and wildlife officials have launched a major search operation involving 70 personnel and drones after a lion was reportedly spotted 10 miles from RAMS Park ahead of Galatasaray vs Aston Villa.

A lion has reportedly been spotted roaming in woodland approximately 10 miles from the stadium where Aston Villa are scheduled to face Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

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According to Daily Mail Sports, Turkish police and wildlife officials launched an extensive search on Monday after reports that the animal was roaming freely in a forested area north of Istanbul.

The unusual incident has attracted significant attention, with approximately 70 personnel, including police officers and emergency responders, taking part in the search operation. Seven drones have also been deployed to help locate the animal.

The first reported sighting was in Istanbul's Sariyer district, the same district where Galatasaray's RAMS Park stadium is located.

Local reports indicate that officers at a police station in Zekeriyakoy, in the northern part of Istanbul's European side, spotted what appeared to be a lion on surveillance cameras at approximately 9:00 pm local time on Sunday, November 22 (6:00 pm GMT).

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Following the report, security personnel intensified their search across the surrounding woodland, with special attention given to nearby residential properties and villas.

Authorities have reportedly introduced security restrictions around the suspected location, controlling movement into and out of the affected area while warning residents to exercise caution.

The sighting comes just a day before Galatasaray welcomes Aston Villa for their UEFA Champions League encounter, adding an unexpected twist to preparations for the highly anticipated European fixture.