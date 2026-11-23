Villarreal dismiss reports claiming Nicolas Pepe underwent eye surgery after watching solar eclipse
Villarreal have dismissed reports linking Nicolas Pepe’s recent eye surgery to claims that the Ivorian forward damaged his eyes after watching the solar eclipse in August.
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The Spanish club described the reports as “completely false”, insisting that the procedure had been planned before the solar event and had nothing to do with it.
In an official statement, Villarreal said:
Villarreal CF, in response to reports published in various media outlets recently, clarifies that it is completely false that Nicolas Pepe’s eye surgery has any connection to viewing the solar eclipse. The surgery had been scheduled in advance for reasons entirely unrelated to this event. The club urges accuracy and responsibility when reporting on matters related to its players’ health.
𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: El Villarreal CF, ante las informaciones publicadas en distintos medios de comunicación recientemente, aclara que es completamente falso que la intervención oftalmológica de Nicolas Pepe tenga relación alguna con la observación del eclipse solar. La intervención estaba programada con anterioridad, por motivos totalmente ajenos a este hecho. El club ruega rigor y responsabilidad a la hora de informar sobre cuestiones relacionadas con la salud de sus futbolistas.— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) November 22, 2026
The clarification followed speculation on social media and in sports media that Pepe’s eye operation in October was caused by looking directly at the sun during the solar eclipse on August 12.
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However, Villarreal has rejected any connection between the footage and the player's surgery. The club did not disclose the specific medical reason for the operation.
The 31-year-old missed five matches after undergoing the operation in early October before returning to action later that month wearing a protective eye mask.
He also featured as a second-half substitute in Villarreal's 3-2 LaLiga defeat to Barcelona on Sunday, November 22, coming on in the 75th minute.