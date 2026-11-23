Villarreal have officially debunked viral rumors claiming Nicolas Pepe required eye surgery after watching August's solar eclipse. The Spanish club confirmed the medical procedure was pre-planned and unrelated to the event.

Villarreal have dismissed reports linking Nicolas Pepe’s recent eye surgery to claims that the Ivorian forward damaged his eyes after watching the solar eclipse in August.

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Nicolas Pepe

The Spanish club described the reports as “completely false”, insisting that the procedure had been planned before the solar event and had nothing to do with it.

In an official statement, Villarreal said:

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Villarreal CF, in response to reports published in various media outlets recently, clarifies that it is completely false that Nicolas Pepe’s eye surgery has any connection to viewing the solar eclipse. The surgery had been scheduled in advance for reasons entirely unrelated to this event. The club urges accuracy and responsibility when reporting on matters related to its players’ health.

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𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: El Villarreal CF, ante las informaciones publicadas en distintos medios de comunicación recientemente, aclara que es completamente falso que la intervención oftalmológica de Nicolas Pepe tenga relación alguna con la observación del eclipse solar. La intervención estaba programada con anterioridad, por motivos totalmente ajenos a este hecho. El club ruega rigor y responsabilidad a la hora de informar sobre cuestiones relacionadas con la salud de sus futbolistas. — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) November 22, 2026

The clarification followed speculation on social media and in sports media that Pepe’s eye operation in October was caused by looking directly at the sun during the solar eclipse on August 12.

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However, Villarreal has rejected any connection between the footage and the player's surgery. The club did not disclose the specific medical reason for the operation.

The 31-year-old missed five matches after undergoing the operation in early October before returning to action later that month wearing a protective eye mask.