6 African countries that listen to podcasts the most

6 African countries that listen to podcasts the most

6 African countries that listen to podcasts the most

Morocco, Kenya and Nigeria lead Africa in weekly podcast listening. See how Ghana compares with five other African countries.

Morocco, Kenya and Nigeria lead the African countries featured in the survey.

Egypt records 65.8%, while South Africa has 63.2%.

Ghana records 38.1%, below the global benchmark of 52.5%.

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Africa is emerging as a major audience for podcasts, with three countries on the continent recording some of the highest weekly listening rates globally.

According to data published by Visual Capitalist, using figures from Global Web Index (GWI), Morocco, Kenya and Nigeria rank among the top three countries worldwide for weekly podcast listening.

The figures are based on the percentage of internet users aged 16 and above who listen to podcasts each week, using survey data from the second quarter of 2025.

Morocco leads the African ranking, with 85.6% of internet users aged 16 and above listening to podcasts weekly. Kenya follows with 83.5%, while Nigeria records 78.2%.

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Here is how six African countries featured in the survey compare.

6 African countries ranked by weekly podcast listening

1. Morocco – 85.6%

Morocco ranks first in Africa and globally, with 85.6% of surveyed internet users aged 16 and above reporting that they listen to podcasts every week.

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2. Kenya – 83.5%

Kenya follows closely behind Morocco, with 83.5% of its surveyed internet users listening to podcasts weekly. It ranks second globally.

3. Nigeria – 78.2%

Nigeria takes third place in Africa and globally, with 78.2% of internet users in the surveyed age group listening to podcasts each week.

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4. Egypt – 65.8%

Egypt records a weekly podcast listening rate of 65.8%, placing it fourth among the six African countries featured in the data.

5. South Africa – 63.2%

South Africa follows Egypt, with 63.2% of surveyed internet users listening to podcasts weekly.

6. Ghana – 38.1%

Ghana records the lowest rate among the six African countries in the survey, with 38.1% of internet users aged 16 and above listening to podcasts every week.

What the figures tell us

The data shows considerable differences in weekly podcast listening among the six African markets surveyed.

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While Morocco, Kenya and Nigeria all record rates above 78%, Ghana's figure stands at 38.1%.

The worldwide benchmark is 52.5%, meaning Ghana's reported rate is also below the global average.

It is important to note that the figures measure weekly podcast listening among internet users aged 16 and above in the surveyed markets. They do not represent the percentage of each country's entire population or the total number of podcast listeners.

The figures also cover only six African countries included in the survey, so they should not be interpreted as a complete ranking of the continent.