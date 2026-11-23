Following a powerful reunion of Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour, and Tic Tac, Kokonsa Kester makes a compelling case for creating sustained platforms that celebrate Ghana's Hiplife legends and preserve the country's rich musical heritage.

Written by: Kokonsa Kester

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The past weekend witnessed something that deserves more than an applause. It deserves a conversation about the history, business and future of Ghanaian music. Three heavyweights of the Hiplife era came together in a way that tells a story of where it all began, what the genre became and how far Ghanaian music has travelled.

While it may not be the first time musical veterans have shared a stage, there was something particularly significant about this gathering. The selection of these three artistes told a deliberate story of the origins and evolution of Hiplife.

If you are still wondering who I am talking about, I bet my bottom dollar you either haven’t been following the history of Ghanaian music or you belong to Gen Z. No shade, though!

I am talking about the Hiplife Trinity: Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour and Tic Tac. What makes this combination particularly significant is that each represents a different but complementary chapter in Hiplife’s evolution.

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Reggie Rockstone, widely regarded as the Godfather of Hiplife, demonstrated that rap could find its voice in our indigenous languages and cultural expressions.

Then came Obrafour, the poet and lyrical authority. With his profound storytelling, Akan proverbs and thought-provoking compositions, he elevated Hiplife beyond entertainment. His landmark album Pae Mu Ka remains one of the genre’s defining bodies of work.

And then there is Tic Tac, the entertainer and hitmaker, whose infectious delivery, catchy hooks and commercial appeal helped take Hiplife to a wider audience. From Philomena to Kangaroo, he understood how to make the streets sing and the dance floor move.

Together, these three represent more than individual musical achievements. They tell a story of the origins, evolution and commercial expansion of a genre that helped define a generation.

But beyond the music, there is something else worth celebrating: the spirit of togetherness.

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When was the last time we witnessed artistes from the good old days headline their own shows and invite their contemporaries to share the stage, much like our younger artistes do today?

Take Wendy Shay’s concert over the weekend at the West Hills Mall, for instance. The event saw a plethora of artistes making appearances to support her, creating a vibrant atmosphere of musical camaraderie. These appearances do more than generate excitement; they create memorable moments, broaden audiences and give fans even more reasons to turn up. Why can’t we have that same culture among our musical veterans?

Imagine a Tinny-led concert featuring Kwaw Kese, Edem, Mzbel and K.K. Fosu. Imagine the excitement of a Samini show featuring Obour and other contemporaries. Or a night dedicated to the sounds of the old Hiplife generation. I have deliberately left out musical groups because they deserve a conversation of their own.

My point is simple: this culture of bringing our musical legends together should be encouraged, replicated and sustained.

For many of us, listening to these artistes over the weekend was a trip down memory lane. It also reminded us of something important: our legends are still relevant, and their music still has an audience.

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The last major platform that readily comes to mind for this kind of experience is the Back in the Day Concert. It gave audiences an opportunity to relive the music and reconnect with the artistes who shaped their musical upbringing. But what happened to that show? Why haven’t we sustained and evolved such platforms into regular fixtures on Ghana’s entertainment calendar?

There is a genuine opportunity here, not just for nostalgia but for business.

Well-curated concerts featuring established musicians could generate ticket revenue, attract corporate sponsorships, create opportunities for younger artistes to connect with their musical predecessors and breathe new life into the careers of some of our veterans. It could also help preserve Ghana’s musical heritage and introduce younger audiences to the foundations upon which today’s music industry stands.

It is high time we enjoyed our legends while they are still here to enjoy the applause. And before anyone raises concerns about age, fitness or stamina, I know some of our favourites have acquired a little extra baggage around the waist since their glory days. Some may not have the same energy they once brought to the stage. We understand! Besides, we are not asking them to run a marathon. Give us the microphone, the classics and a good sound system. We will happily sing along, line by line.

The point is not to recreate the past exactly as it was. It is to celebrate it, preserve it and create new memories around it. The Hiplife Trinity has given us a glimpse of what is possible. Let’s not allow it to remain a one-off moment.

Kokonsa Kester