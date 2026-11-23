How to choose glasses that complement your face shape

How to choose glasses that complement your face shape

How to choose glasses that complement your face shape

From round and square to cat-eye and aviator frames, discover eyeglass styles that complement different face shapes and how to choose the right pair.

Different eyeglass frames can complement different face shapes.

Round, square, cat-eye, aviator and rectangular frames offer different styling options.

Comfort, frame size and personal preference matter just as much as face shape.

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Everyone has unique facial features, and the shape of the face is one of the things that makes each person different. While some people have round faces, others have oval, square, heart-shaped or more angular features.These differences can also influence the type of eyeglasses that complement a person's appearance. A frame that looks great on one person may not create the same effect on someone with a different face shape.

Choosing a pair of eyeglasses is not just about finding a frame you like. The shape of your face can also help you identify styles that complement your features and give you a balanced look.

Whether you wear prescription glasses every day or simply enjoy sunglasses as part of your fashion style, the right frame can make a difference in your overall appearance.

However, there is no strict rule that says you must wear a particular frame because of your face shape. These suggestions are simply a guide to help you explore styles that may suit you.

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Here are seven types of eyeglasses and the face shapes they can complement.

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1. Round frames for square and angular faces

Round frames have curved lenses and soft edges. They can complement square faces, which typically have a broad forehead, defined jawline and similar width across the forehead and cheekbones.

The rounded shape creates a contrast with sharper facial features. People with angular faces may also find this style appealing.

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2. Square frames for round faces

Square frames for round faces

Square frames have defined corners and straight edges, making them a popular option for people with round faces.

Round faces usually have fuller cheeks, softer jawlines and similar proportions in length and width. Square frames can introduce more definition and contrast to these softer features.

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3. Cat-eye frames for heart-shaped and oval faces

Cat-eye frames for heart-shaped and oval faces

Cat-eye frames are recognised by their upswept outer corners. They can complement heart-shaped faces, which tend to have a wider forehead and a narrower chin.

Their upward design can also work well with oval faces, adding a distinctive touch to the overall look.

4. Aviator frames for oval and square faces

Aviator frames for oval and square faces

Aviator frames are traditionally associated with teardrop-shaped lenses and a thin metal structure.

They can complement oval and square faces. Their curved lower edges may soften angular features, while their proportions can sit comfortably on many oval faces.

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5. Rectangular frames for round and oval faces

Rectangular frames for round and oval faces

Rectangular frames are wider than they are tall and usually have a more structured appearance.

They can provide contrast for round faces by adding horizontal lines and definition. They can also be a suitable option for people with oval faces who prefer a more defined frame.

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6. Browline frames for round and oval faces

Browline frames for round and oval face

Browline frames have a thicker upper section that follows the shape of the eyebrows, while the lower part is usually lighter.

They can add definition to round faces and complement oval faces. They are also a good option for anyone who wants a classic, noticeable frame without choosing an entirely thick design.

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7. Oval frames for square and angular faces

Oval frames have gently curved edges and an elongated shape. They can complement square and angular faces by creating a softer contrast with defined cheekbones and jawlines.

They are also a versatile choice for people who prefer a simple, understated appearance.

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How to identify your face shape

Before choosing a frame, it helps to understand your face shape. Stand in front of a mirror and look at the proportions of your forehead, cheekbones, jawline and face length.

Round: Your face has softer curves, fuller cheeks and a similar width and length.

Oval: Your face is longer than it is wide, with a gently rounded jawline and balanced proportions.

Square: Your forehead, cheekbones and jawline are relatively similar in width, with a more defined jaw.

Heart-shaped: Your forehead is wider than your jawline, with the face narrowing towards the chin.

Diamond: Your cheekbones are the widest part of your face, while your forehead and jawline are narrower.

Oblong: Your face is noticeably longer than it is wide, with relatively straight sides.

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What else should you consider when buying eyeglasses?

Face shape is a useful starting point, but it should not be the only factor when choosing glasses.

Consider the following:

Frame size: The glasses should be proportionate to your face and should not be excessively wide or narrow.

Bridge fit: The bridge should sit comfortably on your nose without slipping or causing pressure.

Comfort: The frames should feel secure without pressing against your temples or ears.

Personal style: Choose a design, colour and material that reflect your taste and suit the occasions for which you intend to wear them.