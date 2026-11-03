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25 things you can find in a lady's bag

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 03:54 - 03 November 2026
25 things you can find in a lady's bag
Discover 25 things you can find in a lady's bag, from makeup and personal care products to everyday essentials and just-in-case items.
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  • A woman's handbag often contains beauty and personal care items such as lipstick, perfume, face powder, hand cream and wet wipes.

  • Everyday essentials may include a phone, wallet, keys, earphones, power bank, charger and sunglasses.J

  • ust-in-case items such as sanitary pads, pain relief medication, plasters, snacks, water and safety pins can also come in handy.

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A woman's handbag can be more than just an accessory. It often carries some of the little things she needs to get through the day, from beauty products and personal care items to everyday essentials and emergency supplies.

While the contents vary depending on a woman's lifestyle, work and personal preferences, there are certain items you are likely to find when you take a look inside a lady's bag.

Here are 25 things you may find in a woman's handbag.

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1. Lip gloss or lipstick

Lip balm and gloss

Whether she prefers a natural look or a bold lip colour, a lipstick or lip gloss is one item many women like to keep close for quick touch-ups.

2. Face powder

For women who wear makeup, face powder can come in handy when they want to reduce shine or refresh their appearance during the day.

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3. Perfume or body mist

Perfume[Quora]
Perfume[Quora]

A small perfume bottle or body mist helps some women freshen up, especially after spending several hours outdoors.

4. Hand cream

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5. Mini Hand Cream

Dry hands can be uncomfortable, so a small tube of hand cream is useful for keeping the skin moisturised.

5. Hand sanitiser

Hand Sanitiser

With people touching different surfaces throughout the day, hand sanitiser is a convenient item to carry when soap and water are unavailable.

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6. Wet wipes

Wet wipes are useful for cleaning the hands, wiping small spills or freshening up when needed.

7. Tissue paper

Tissues or Wipes
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From cleaning up small messes to dealing with a runny nose, tissue paper is one of those simple items that can become very useful.

8. Comb or small hairbrush

A small comb or brush helps keep the hair neat, particularly after travelling, wearing a helmet or spending time outdoors.

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9. Hair ties or hairpins

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These come in handy when a woman wants to tie her hair back, fix a hairstyle or keep loose strands in place.

10. Small mirror

2. Compact Mirror

A portable mirror makes it easier to check makeup, hair or appearance without looking for a bathroom.

Everyday essentials

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11. Phone

For calls, messages, mobile money transactions, navigation and taking pictures, a phone is an essential item for many women.

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12. Wallet or purse

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A wallet keeps cash, bank cards, identification cards and other important items organised.

13. House keys

For women who live alone or manage their own spaces, house keys are among the important things they need before leaving home.

14. Earphones

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Earphones are useful for listening to music, making calls or enjoying podcasts while commuting or waiting.

READ ALSO: Is your phone listening to your conversations? Here's how it really knows what you want

15. Power bank

A power bank can be a lifesaver when a phone battery runs low, especially during a long day away from home.

16. Phone charger

Phone chargers
Phone chargers

Some women carry their chargers in case they get access to a socket at work, school or another location.

17. Sunglasses

Sunglasses help protect the eyes from bright sunlight while also serving as a fashion accessory.

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18. Notebook and pen

A small notebook and pen can be useful for writing down reminders, important information, shopping lists or quick notes.

Just-in-case items

19. Sanitary pads or tampons

Sanitary pads
Sanitary pads

These are useful for managing periods, particularly when menstruation starts unexpectedly or when someone needs to help another woman.

20. Pain relief medication

Some women carry basic pain relief medication for occasional headaches or menstrual discomfort. Medication should always be used according to its instructions.

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21. Plasters

A small pack of plasters can help cover minor cuts, blisters or grazes.

22. Mints or chewing gum

These are handy after meals or when someone wants to freshen their breath.

23. Snacks or sweets

A small snack, biscuit or sweet can come in handy when hunger strikes between meals or during a long journey.

24. Small water bottle

Staying hydrated is important, and carrying water can be useful when travelling or spending several hours outside.

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25. Safety pins

These tiny items can help with minor wardrobe emergencies, such as a loose button, a broken strap or a small tear.

Conclusion

Every woman's handbag tells a different story. Some prefer carrying only the basics, while others like to be prepared for almost anything.

Whether it is a favourite lipstick, a power bank or an emergency sanitary pad, the items inside often reflect a woman's daily routine and personal needs.

What is one thing you always carry in your handbag that you cannot leave home without?

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