25 things you can find in a lady's bag
A woman's handbag often contains beauty and personal care items such as lipstick, perfume, face powder, hand cream and wet wipes.
Everyday essentials may include a phone, wallet, keys, earphones, power bank, charger and sunglasses.J
ust-in-case items such as sanitary pads, pain relief medication, plasters, snacks, water and safety pins can also come in handy.
A woman's handbag can be more than just an accessory. It often carries some of the little things she needs to get through the day, from beauty products and personal care items to everyday essentials and emergency supplies.
While the contents vary depending on a woman's lifestyle, work and personal preferences, there are certain items you are likely to find when you take a look inside a lady's bag.
Here are 25 things you may find in a woman's handbag.
1. Lip gloss or lipstick
Whether she prefers a natural look or a bold lip colour, a lipstick or lip gloss is one item many women like to keep close for quick touch-ups.
2. Face powder
For women who wear makeup, face powder can come in handy when they want to reduce shine or refresh their appearance during the day.
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3. Perfume or body mist
A small perfume bottle or body mist helps some women freshen up, especially after spending several hours outdoors.
4. Hand cream
Dry hands can be uncomfortable, so a small tube of hand cream is useful for keeping the skin moisturised.
5. Hand sanitiser
With people touching different surfaces throughout the day, hand sanitiser is a convenient item to carry when soap and water are unavailable.
6. Wet wipes
Wet wipes are useful for cleaning the hands, wiping small spills or freshening up when needed.
7. Tissue paper
From cleaning up small messes to dealing with a runny nose, tissue paper is one of those simple items that can become very useful.
8. Comb or small hairbrush
A small comb or brush helps keep the hair neat, particularly after travelling, wearing a helmet or spending time outdoors.
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9. Hair ties or hairpins
These come in handy when a woman wants to tie her hair back, fix a hairstyle or keep loose strands in place.
10. Small mirror
A portable mirror makes it easier to check makeup, hair or appearance without looking for a bathroom.
Everyday essentials
11. Phone
For calls, messages, mobile money transactions, navigation and taking pictures, a phone is an essential item for many women.
12. Wallet or purse
A wallet keeps cash, bank cards, identification cards and other important items organised.
13. House keys
For women who live alone or manage their own spaces, house keys are among the important things they need before leaving home.
14. Earphones
Earphones are useful for listening to music, making calls or enjoying podcasts while commuting or waiting.
15. Power bank
A power bank can be a lifesaver when a phone battery runs low, especially during a long day away from home.
16. Phone charger
Some women carry their chargers in case they get access to a socket at work, school or another location.
17. Sunglasses
Sunglasses help protect the eyes from bright sunlight while also serving as a fashion accessory.
18. Notebook and pen
A small notebook and pen can be useful for writing down reminders, important information, shopping lists or quick notes.
Just-in-case items
19. Sanitary pads or tampons
These are useful for managing periods, particularly when menstruation starts unexpectedly or when someone needs to help another woman.
20. Pain relief medication
Some women carry basic pain relief medication for occasional headaches or menstrual discomfort. Medication should always be used according to its instructions.
21. Plasters
A small pack of plasters can help cover minor cuts, blisters or grazes.
22. Mints or chewing gum
These are handy after meals or when someone wants to freshen their breath.
23. Snacks or sweets
A small snack, biscuit or sweet can come in handy when hunger strikes between meals or during a long journey.
24. Small water bottle
Staying hydrated is important, and carrying water can be useful when travelling or spending several hours outside.
25. Safety pins
These tiny items can help with minor wardrobe emergencies, such as a loose button, a broken strap or a small tear.
Conclusion
Every woman's handbag tells a different story. Some prefer carrying only the basics, while others like to be prepared for almost anything.
Whether it is a favourite lipstick, a power bank or an emergency sanitary pad, the items inside often reflect a woman's daily routine and personal needs.
What is one thing you always carry in your handbag that you cannot leave home without?
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