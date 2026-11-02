November is here! 10 things you can do to make the final two months of 2026 count[Guideposts]

November is here! 10 things you can do to make the final two months of 2026 count[Guideposts]

November is here! 10 things you can do to make the final two months of 2026 count

With only two months left in 2026, November offers a prime opportunity to review your goals, organize your finances, and prioritize your health. Discover 10 actionable steps to finish the year strong and set yourself up for success in 2027.

With two months left in 2026, November and December offer an opportunity to review unfinished goals and make meaningful progress.

Practical steps include organising your finances, prioritising your health, learning a useful skill, reconnecting with loved ones and completing postponed tasks.

Use the remaining weeks to reflect on your progress, appreciate those who supported you and prepare realistic priorities for 2027.

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Can you believe we are already in November? It feels like only yesterday we were making New Year resolutions, setting goals and promising ourselves that this would be our year. But here we are, with just two months left before 2026 comes to an end, it is a good time to pause, reflect and make the most of the weeks ahead.

Perhaps you started the year with big plans, set personal goals or promised yourself you would make certain changes. Some of those plans may have worked out, while others might still be waiting for your attention.

The good news is that you still have time to make meaningful progress. You do not need to achieve everything before the year ends, but a few intentional decisions can help you finish 2026 on a positive note.

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Here are 10 things you can do to make the final two months count.

1. Review the goals you set at the beginning of the year

Set achievable goals

Take some time to look back at the goals you set in January. Which ones have you achieved, and which ones did you put aside? Be honest with yourself, but do not use the exercise to dwell on disappointment. Identify what you can realistically accomplish before the year ends and focus on those priorities.

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2. Put your finances in order

Financial diligence: A critical mechanism in managing finances in uncertain times

The final months of the year can come with extra expenses, from family gatherings to travel and holiday and christmas shopping. Review your spending, check outstanding bills and avoid unnecessary purchases. If possible, put some money aside to help you start 2027 on a more stable financial footing.

3. Reconnect with people who matter

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Reconnect with people who matter

Life can get busy, making it easy to lose touch with people who are important to us. Use November and December to call an old friend, visit a relative or check on someone you have not spoken to in a while. A simple message can go a long way.

4. Learn something useful

You do not have to wait until January to develop yourself. Choose a skill that could improve your work, business or personal life and dedicate some time to learning it. You could take a short online course, read a useful book or practise something you have always wanted to learn.

5. Pay attention to your health

Foods that promote heart health

Do not allow another year to pass without making your well-being a priority. Review your daily habits, make time for physical activity, get enough rest and attend to health appointments you may have postponed. Small, consistent changes can make a difference.

6. Declutter your home and workspace

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A cluttered environment can make it difficult to stay organised. Go through your wardrobe, clear out items you no longer need, organise your workspace and delete unnecessary files from your phone or computer. It is a simple way to create a more organised environment before the new year.

7. Make time for fun and relaxation

Practice relaxation techniques [Aaptiv]

Not every moment has to be about work, money or achieving goals. Make time to visit a place you enjoy, spend time with loved ones, watch a movie or try a new activity. You deserve moments of rest and enjoyment, too.

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8. Complete something you have been postponing

Procrastination is the enemy of progress [LinkedIn]

Think about that one task you have repeatedly pushed aside. It could be updating your CV, completing a personal project, organising important documents or finally starting a business plan. Choose something achievable and take the first step before the year ends.

READ ALSO: 10 simple outfit ideas that will instantly elevate your favourite jeans

9. Appreciate the people who supported you

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Take a moment to acknowledge the people who encouraged you, helped you through difficult moments or contributed to your progress this year. Send a message, make a call or express your gratitude in person. You do not need an expensive gift to make someone feel appreciated.

READ ALSO: 7 Practical ways to keep your blood sugar levels stable everyday

10. Start preparing for 2027

While making the most of the remaining months, begin thinking about what you want from the new year. Consider your career, finances, relationships and personal development. Write down a few priorities and think about the practical steps you can take to achieve them.

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Conclusion

There is still time to make 2026 meaningful. You may not accomplish everything you planned, and that is fine. What matters is using the remaining weeks intentionally, celebrating your progress and taking small steps towards the life you want.