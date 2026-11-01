Romeo Lavia denies claims he’s from Ghana, says he is from Congo

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has set the record straight on social media rumors regarding his nationality. Speaking after Chelsea's 2-0 win against Manchester United, the Belgium international clarified that his family background is Congolese, not Ghanaian.

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has dismissed claims that he has Ghanaian roots, insisting that his family background is Congolese.

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Romeo Lavia

The 22-year-old made the clarification in an interview with Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman following Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

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Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia says he does not have Ghanaian roots. 📽 @iamrahmanosman #3Sports https://t.co/X7ilePFlb7 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 31, 2026

Lavia was asked about social media discussions linking him to Ghanaian ancestry but insisted that the claims were untrue.

“No, I mean, I've seen that a lot on social media, but it's not true. I don't have any Ghanaian heritage. Both parents, I'm from Congo,” he said.

The midfielder also spoke about his upbringing, expressing gratitude to his family for the support they gave him while growing up.

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Asked about his childhood, he said:

“It was great, you know. It's a very good household and very proud because you know without them I wouldn't be here.”

Lavia's clarification addresses speculation among some Ghanaian football supporters about his possible ancestral connection to the country and whether he could have been eligible to represent the Black Stars.

Lavia was born in Brussels, Belgium, on January 6, 2004, and represents the Belgian national team and his parents are of Congolese origin.

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