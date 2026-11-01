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Romeo Lavia denies claims he’s from Ghana, says he is from Congo

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:06 - 01 November 2026
Romeo Lavia
Romeo Lavia
Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has set the record straight on social media rumors regarding his nationality. Speaking after Chelsea's 2-0 win against Manchester United, the Belgium international clarified that his family background is Congolese, not Ghanaian.
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Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has dismissed claims that he has Ghanaian roots, insisting that his family background is Congolese.

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READ ALSO: Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane misses penalty as Bayern draw 2-2 with Dortmund

Romeo Lavia
Romeo Lavia

The 22-year-old made the clarification in an interview with Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman following Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

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Lavia was asked about social media discussions linking him to Ghanaian ancestry but insisted that the claims were untrue.

“No, I mean, I've seen that a lot on social media, but it's not true. I don't have any Ghanaian heritage. Both parents, I'm from Congo,” he said.

READ ALSO: 2026 Ballon d’Or voting results revealed; Harry Kane beats Mbappe, Lamine by 28, 174 point

The midfielder also spoke about his upbringing, expressing gratitude to his family for the support they gave him while growing up.

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Asked about his childhood, he said:

“It was great, you know. It's a very good household and very proud because you know without them I wouldn't be here.”

Lavia's clarification addresses speculation among some Ghanaian football supporters about his possible ancestral connection to the country and whether he could have been eligible to represent the Black Stars.

READ ALSO: Otto Addo drags GFA to FIFA, demands $750,000 compensation

Lavia was born in Brussels, Belgium, on January 6, 2004, and represents the Belgian national team and his parents are of Congolese origin. 

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Lavia has represented Belgium at youth and senior international levels, making his senior debut in March 2023 in a friendly against Germany.

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