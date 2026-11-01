Russia partners Ghana to establish a 2,000 megawatts nuclear power plant in Ghana

It has been a really successful Russia-Africa Summit. In direct talks with President Vladimir Putin, President John Mahama has secured the following concrete commitments: 1) Russia has agreed to work with Ghana to establish a 2,000 megawatts nuclear power plant to guarantee energy security and anchor industrialization. This is a revival of Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’s vision for which he commenced preparatory works but was truncated by the coup of February 28, 1966; 2) A new defence pact to acquire strategic military assets for the globally respected Ghana Armed Forces; 3) Ghana and Russia will enhance our agricultural cooperation aimed at boosting grain production and provision of fertilizers; 4) Russia will increase scholarships for Ghanaian students. Ghana now ranks second as the African nation with the most number of students; 5) Following concerns raised by President Mahama, President Putin has declared that Ghanaians are no longer allowed to participate in the war with Ukraine. This policy applies to all circumstances whether through irregular recruitments or expression of voluntary interests; 6) Ghana and Russia will revive our PJCC with Moscow ready to host in the next few weeks. Ghana and Russia have maintained cordial and mutually beneficial formal bilateral relations since 1958. For God and Country 🇬🇭 🙏🏾