Russia partners Ghana to establish a 2,000 megawatts nuclear power plant in Ghana
Russia has agreed to work with Ghana towards establishing a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant to strengthen the country's electricity supply and support industrialisation, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced.
The commitment was secured by President John Dramani Mahama during bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.
In a post on his X account on Saturday, October 31, 2026, Mr Ablakwa described the summit as successful and outlined the nuclear power project as one of the commitments reached between the two countries.
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It has been a really successful Russia-Africa Summit. In direct talks with President Vladimir Putin, President John Mahama has secured the following concrete commitments: 1) Russia has agreed to work with Ghana to establish a 2,000 megawatts nuclear power plant to guarantee energy security and anchor industrialization. This is a revival of Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’s vision for which he commenced preparatory works but was truncated by the coup of February 28, 1966; 2) A new defence pact to acquire strategic military assets for the globally respected Ghana Armed Forces; 3) Ghana and Russia will enhance our agricultural cooperation aimed at boosting grain production and provision of fertilizers; 4) Russia will increase scholarships for Ghanaian students. Ghana now ranks second as the African nation with the most number of students; 5) Following concerns raised by President Mahama, President Putin has declared that Ghanaians are no longer allowed to participate in the war with Ukraine. This policy applies to all circumstances whether through irregular recruitments or expression of voluntary interests; 6) Ghana and Russia will revive our PJCC with Moscow ready to host in the next few weeks. Ghana and Russia have maintained cordial and mutually beneficial formal bilateral relations since 1958. For God and Country 🇬🇭 🙏🏾— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 31, 2026
He wrote:
Russia has agreed to work with Ghana to establish a 2,000 megawatts nuclear power plant to guarantee energy security and anchor industrialization. This is a revival of Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’s vision for which he commenced preparatory works but was truncated by the coup of February 28, 1966.
The proposed facility is expected to provide a major source of electricity for Ghana, particularly as the government seeks to expand industrial activities and reduce the challenges associated with unreliable power supply.
The latest announcement follows President Mahama's earlier disclosure that Ghana had started discussions with Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, over the country's first nuclear power station.
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Speaking at the Third Russia-Africa Forum in Moscow on October 29, 2026, Mahama said Ghana was exploring nuclear energy as an alternative source of electricity to support industrialisation.
He explained that reliable and affordable electricity was necessary for Ghana to process more of its natural resources locally instead of exporting them mainly in their raw form.
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