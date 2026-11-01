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Russia partners Ghana to establish a 2,000 megawatts nuclear power plant in Ghana

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:38 - 01 November 2026
Russia has agreed to partner with Ghana to establish a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant aimed at boosting electricity supply and driving national industrialisation following high-level talks in Moscow.
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Russia has agreed to work with Ghana towards establishing a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant to strengthen the country's electricity supply and support industrialisation, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced.

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The commitment was secured by President John Dramani Mahama during bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, October 31, 2026, Mr Ablakwa described the summit as successful and outlined the nuclear power project as one of the commitments reached between the two countries.

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He wrote:

Russia has agreed to work with Ghana to establish a 2,000 megawatts nuclear power plant to guarantee energy security and anchor industrialization. This is a revival of Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’s vision for which he commenced preparatory works but was truncated by the coup of February 28, 1966.

The proposed facility is expected to provide a major source of electricity for Ghana, particularly as the government seeks to expand industrial activities and reduce the challenges associated with unreliable power supply.

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The latest announcement follows President Mahama's earlier disclosure that Ghana had started discussions with Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, over the country's first nuclear power station.

READ ALSO: Mahama reveals the use of TikTok to monitor public complaints and concerns about government performance

Speaking at the Third Russia-Africa Forum in Moscow on October 29, 2026, Mahama said Ghana was exploring nuclear energy as an alternative source of electricity to support industrialisation.

He explained that reliable and affordable electricity was necessary for Ghana to process more of its natural resources locally instead of exporting them mainly in their raw form.

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