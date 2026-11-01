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Nuclear plant, defence pact, scholarships: Here are 6 key commitments Mahama secured from Putin at Russia-Africa Summit

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:59 - 01 November 2026
Following bilateral talks at the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, President Mahama secured six key commitments from Vladimir Putin, ranging from a 2,000MW nuclear power plant and a new defence pact to increased educational scholarships and agricultural aid.
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President John Dramani Mahama has secured six commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin following bilateral discussions during the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

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The commitments cover plans for a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant, a new defence pact, increased agricultural cooperation, more scholarships for Ghanaian students, restrictions on Ghanaians participating in the Russia-Ukraine war and the revival of a joint cooperation commission.

READ ALSO: Russia partners Ghana to establish a 2,000 megawatts nuclear power plant in Ghana

The Minister announced the outcomes in a post on his X account on Saturday, October 31, describing the summit as a successful engagement between the two countries.

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Here are the six key commitments announced by the Foreign Affairs Minister.

1. Russia to work with Ghana on a 2,000MW nuclear power plant

One of the major outcomes is Russia's agreement to work with Ghana towards establishing a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant. The proposed facility is expected to strengthen Ghana's electricity supply and provide the energy needed to support industries and economic activities.

A nuclear power plant uses energy released from nuclear reactions to produce heat, which is then used to generate electricity. The project also represents a renewed effort to realise the nuclear energy ambition associated with Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

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READ ALSO: Mahama opens talks with Russia to set up Ghana’s first nuclear power station

Ghana has been pursuing nuclear energy for several decades, with Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, already involved in discussions about the country's first nuclear power station. President Mahama revealed at the summit on October 29 that Ghana had initiated discussions with Rosatom on the proposed facility.

2. New defence pact to provide military assets for Ghana Armed Forces

The second commitment involves a new defence agreement under which Russia will support Ghana in acquiring strategic military equipment for the Ghana Armed Forces.

The aim is to strengthen the country's military capabilities and improve its ability to protect its territorial integrity.

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The announcement follows earlier engagements between Ghana's military authorities and a Russian delegation.

3. Ghana and Russia to increase agricultural cooperation

The third commitment focuses on agriculture, particularly grain production and the supply of fertilisers. According to Mr Ablakwa, the two countries will strengthen their agricultural relationship to help Ghana produce more grains and improve access to fertilisers.

This could support Ghana's efforts to improve food production, reduce dependence on imported food and strengthen food security.

4. More scholarships for Ghanaian students

READ ALSO: Ghanaian students to get 240 Russian scholarships annually as Russia doubles allocation

Russia has also agreed to increase scholarship opportunities for Ghanaian students seeking higher education in the country.

According to the Minister, Ghana currently ranks second among African countries in terms of the number of students studying in Russia.

In August 2026, Russia increased its annual allocation for Ghanaian students from 120 to 240. The proposed increase could provide more opportunities for Ghanaian students to pursue higher education and acquire specialised skills.

5. Putin agrees to stop Ghanaians from participating in Russia-Ukraine war

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Another major outcome concerns the involvement of Ghanaians in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Mr Ablakwa, President Mahama raised concerns about Ghanaians being recruited to participate in the conflict during his discussions with Putin.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said the Russian President had declared that Ghanaians would no longer be allowed to participate in the war, whether through irregular recruitment arrangements or voluntary interest.

The issue has become a major concern for the Ghanaian government following reports of young people being lured to Russia with promises of employment before allegedly finding themselves involved in military operations.

6. Ghana and Russia to revive Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation

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The final commitment is the revival of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), a platform for the two countries to discuss and coordinate areas of bilateral cooperation. According to Mr Ablakwa, Russia is prepared to host the next meeting of the commission in the coming weeks.

The revival is expected to provide an opportunity for officials from both countries to follow up on the commitments and identify further areas of cooperation.

Ghana and Russia have maintained formal diplomatic relations since 1958, and the latest discussions form part of efforts to strengthen those longstanding ties.

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