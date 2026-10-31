Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane misses penalty as Bayern draw 2-2 with Dortmund

Fresh off winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, Harry Kane experienced a frustrating afternoon as his penalty miss proved costly in Bayern Munich's thrilling 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund.

Harry Kane missed a penalty as Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

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The England captain returned to action for the first time since winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or but could not help Bayern secure all three points in the highly anticipated Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena.

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Kane was celebrated before kick-off, with Bayern supporters given the opportunity to see the prestigious individual award he won at the ceremony in London on Monday, October 26.

However, his return to action was marked by a frustrating penalty miss in the 56th minute.

With Bayern leading 1-0, the 33-year-old stepped up to take a spot-kick after Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha handled the ball in the penalty area.

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Kane's effort struck the crossbar, denying Bayern the opportunity to double their advantage.

The missed penalty proved costly as Dortmund equalised four minutes later through Serhou Guirassy, who finished a pass from Carney Chukwuemeka in the 60th minute.

Bayern restored their lead six minutes later when Kane headed Joshua Kimmich's cross back into the danger area for Dayot Upamecano to score from close range.

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Despite the setback, Dortmund continued to push for another equaliser and found it in the 89th minute through substitute Fabio Silva, who fired into the far corner after Bayern failed to clear their lines.

Bayern had another opportunity to snatch victory in stoppage time, but Lennart Karl's effort struck the crossbar as the contest ended 2-2.

Kane also struck the post during the second half, completing a frustrating afternoon in front of goal despite providing an assist.