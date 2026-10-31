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Otto Addo drags GFA to FIFA, demands $750,000 compensation

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 19:24 - 31 October 2026
Otto Addo
Former Ghana head coach Otto Addo has lodged a formal complaint with FIFA against the GFA following his abrupt sacking. Claiming wrongful contract termination, the former Black Stars boss is demanding over $750,000 in compensation for his unexpired deal.
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Former Ghana head coach Otto Addo has dragged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to FIFA over the ‘wrongful’ termination of his contract as Black Stars coach, demanding more than $750,000 in compensation.

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Ghana Football Association
Ghana Football Association

READ ALSO: Otto Addo to receive $500K payout after GFA sacking

According to a report by Muftawu Nabila Abdulai on Saturday, October 31, 2026, Addo has lodged a complaint with football's world governing body after several unsuccessful attempts to secure payment from the GFA.

The Ex-Black Stars coach believes his contract was terminated unilaterally before its expiration and is seeking compensation for the remaining period of his agreement.

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Otto Addo was reportedly earning $50,000 monthly after signing a 34-month contract with the GFA in March 2024.

He had 10 months remaining on the agreement when the association ended his appointment in March 2026. Reports indicate that his compensation claim exceeds $750,000.

READ ALSO: Andre Ayew says Otto Addo should have been sacked after AFCON failure

However, the GFA has not publicly responded to the issue yet.The GFA announced Addo's immediate departure on March 31, 2026, following Ghana's disappointing performances during the March international break.

The Black Stars suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria in Vienna before losing 2-1 to Germany in Stuttgart. The two defeats extended Ghana's losing run to four matches, adding to the pressure on the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

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His dismissal came just 72 days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Addo returned for his second spell as Ghana coach in March 2024 after previously leading the national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

READ ALSO: 'Why wait until before the World Cup?’ – Agyemang-Badu questions GFA over the timing of Otto Addo's sacking

His appointment followed the dismissal of Chris Hughton after Ghana's disappointing group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

During his second tenure, Addo failed to guide Ghana to the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco, which was one of the major setbacks for the coach and country.

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The GFA is yet to publicly respond to the issue.

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