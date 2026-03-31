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Otto Addo to receive $500K payout after GFA sacking
Otto Addo is set to receive a $500,000 compensation package following his dismissal as head coach of the Ghana national football team.
The Ghana Football Association announced on Monday night that it had relieved the coach of his duties after a 2-1 defeat to the German national football team in an international friendly, which served as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Otto Addo was appointed on a three-year contract and reportedly earned a monthly salary of $50,000. With one year remaining on his deal, the GFA is expected to settle the outstanding period of his contract as compensation.
During his second stint, Addo successfully guided the Black Stars to qualification for the Mundial, marking his second achievement after leading Ghana to the tournament in 2022.
READ ALSO: Germany 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings – Benjamin Asare 7/10, Issahaku 7, Ayew average
Over the course of his tenure, he managed 22 matches, recording eight wins, five draws, and nine defeats. The team scored 35 goals and conceded 28, accumulating 29 points from a possible 66, with a win ratio of 36.4%.
However, heavy defeats to the Austria national football team (5-1) and Germany (2-1) extended the team’s losing streak to four consecutive matches, ultimately bringing his time in charge to an end.
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