Advertisement

Otto Addo to receive $500K payout after GFA sacking

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:39 - 31 March 2026
We want to beat Niger to get third place – Otto Addo
Otto Addo
Advertisement

Otto Addo is set to receive a $500,000 compensation package following his dismissal as head coach of the Ghana national football team.

Advertisement

The Ghana Football Association announced on Monday night that it had relieved the coach of his duties after a 2-1 defeat to the German national football team in an international friendly, which served as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

MUST READ: Otto Addo sacked just two months before World Cup

Otto Addo was appointed on a three-year contract and reportedly earned a monthly salary of $50,000. With one year remaining on his deal, the GFA is expected to settle the outstanding period of his contract as compensation.

During his second stint, Addo successfully guided the Black Stars to qualification for the Mundial, marking his second achievement after leading Ghana to the tournament in 2022.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Germany 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings – Benjamin Asare 7/10, Issahaku 7, Ayew average

Over the course of his tenure, he managed 22 matches, recording eight wins, five draws, and nine defeats. The team scored 35 goals and conceded 28, accumulating 29 points from a possible 66, with a win ratio of 36.4%.

However, heavy defeats to the Austria national football team (5-1) and Germany (2-1) extended the team’s losing streak to four consecutive matches, ultimately bringing his time in charge to an end.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Boateng, Customer Experience & Marketing Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
News
31.03.2026
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Boateng, Customer Experience & Marketing Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Korley, Strategy, Digital & Data Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
News
31.03.2026
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Korley, Strategy, Digital & Data Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
Team legal wives supporters donate GH¢130,000 to Akosua Serwaa
Entertainment
31.03.2026
Team legal wives supporters donate GH¢130,000 to Akosua Serwaa
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Gifty Mingle, General Manager, Old Mutual Pensions Trust
News
31.03.2026
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Gifty Mingle, General Manager, Old Mutual Pensions Trust
Otto Addo
Sports
31.03.2026
5 key reasons why Otto Addo was sacked 72 days before the World Cup
President John Mahama
News
31.03.2026
Pres. Mahama slams critics for ‘infantile arguments’ against historic UN slavery resolution