Germany 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings – Benjamin Asare 7/10, Issahaku 7, Ayew average

Germany edged the Black Stars 2-1 in a pre-World Cup friendly at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, securing a hard-fought victory. The hosts dominated the first half, controlling possession and creating multiple chances, but Ghana remained resilient, staying compact and disciplined at the back.

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Florian Wirtz and Serge Gnabry linked well in attack, with Joshua Kimmich orchestrating play from midfield. Wirtz’s early goal was ruled out for offside, and Ghana briefly threatened through Kwesi Sibo’s volley and Oppong Peprah’s forward runs. Germany came close again from a chaotic free-kick in the 31st minute, but Benjamin Asare and Ghana’s defence survived.

Controversy struck in the 44th minute when Jonas Adjetey’s handball gave Germany a penalty. Kai Havertz calmly converted, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Ghana improved after the break, with Prince Adu and Issahaku Fatawu testing the German defence. Fatawu’s brilliant strike in the 77th minute equalised, but Germany responded quickly. Deniz Undav’s 88th-minute finish sealed the 2-1 win.

Despite the loss, Ghana showed improvement and fight, with Asare and Issahaku standing out. Germany’s late dominance highlighted the areas the Black Stars must tighten before the World Cup.

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Balck Stars player Ratings

Goalkeeper

Benjamin Asare – 7/10 - Asare showed quality throughout the game but was unfortunate to concede two late goals: one from a first-half penalty and the match-winner by Undav. Overall, he displayed composure and reliability, delivering a solid performance despite the results.

Defenders

Derrick Köhn – 7/10 - The Union Berlin left-back delivered a superb performance, rising to the occasion after a shaky start. He provided an assist that led to Ghana’s only goal.

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Alexander Djiku – 5/10- The most experienced defender on the pitch delivered an average performance. He defended adequately at times but struggled to command the backline in critical moments.

Jonas Adjetey – 4/10- Adjetey came under pressure after conceding a penalty that gave Germany the lead before halftime. He struggled to recover and could not provide a solid defensive performance despite playing 70 minutes.

Oppong Peprah – 6/10 - Peprah offered stability at the heart of the defence alongside Djiku, who played well. An injury forced him off, limiting his overall impact.

Caleb Yirenkyi – 5/10 - Caleb displayed composure and effort, showing improvement compared to the previous match against Austria. Some defensive lapses were noticeable, but overall, he had a decent night.

Midfielders

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Thomas Partey – 6/10 - Partey delivered an average display. His partnership with Sibo was functional, contributing both defensively and offensively, holding the midfield well under pressure.

Kwesi Sibo – 4/10 - Sibo struggled defensively and appeared lost in the game, despite making one important clearance in the first half.

Antoine Semenyo – 7/10 - The forward delivered a good performance, though he struggled to take on defenders or create major threats in the final third. His best chance was wasted.

Jordan Ayew – Average - The Black Stars captain combined experience with tactical discipline, playing well overall but not at his peak performance level.

Prince Kwabena Adu – 3/10 - Adu had limited chances and failed to convert any. Despite good positioning and movement, he could not make a significant impact.

SubstitutesThe substitutes played limited minutes, around 20 or less, and mostly delivered average performances. Fatawu Issahaku impressed by scoring the equaliser.

Fatawu Issahaku – 7/10

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 4/10

Elisha Owusu – 4/10

Derrik Lucassen – 4/10

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