Otto Addo sacked just two months before World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially parted ways with Black Stars head coach Otto Addo following a series of disappointing results in recent international friendlies.

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Addo leaves his role after overseeing four consecutive defeats, including back-to-back losses against Austria and Germany, a run that ultimately prompted the association's decision.

His dismissal comes at a crucial period, with the senior national team preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ghana has been drawn in a challenging group alongside Panama, England, and Croatia.

In a statement, the GFA expressed appreciation for Addo’s service, saying: “The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

The Association also indicated that details regarding the team’s new technical direction will be communicated in due course.

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The Black Stars are scheduled to face Mexico and Wales in May in their final preparatory matches ahead of the World Cup in June and July.

Meanwhile, Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Iddie Adams has acknowledged that Ghana is not yet fully prepared for the tournament but assured that steps are being taken to ensure readiness.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel On TV, the minister noted that preparations extend beyond on-field performance to include broader national promotional efforts.

He revealed that the government has allocated approximately $30 million for Ghana’s World Cup campaign, covering logistics such as accommodation, training, feeding, bonuses, and promotional activities.

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