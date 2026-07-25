'I still haven't been given a reason' - Otto Addo reveals tensions with GFA after Black Stars exit

Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo says he has never been given a reason for his departure from Ghana's national team, revealing there were frequent disagreements with the GFA president and board during his tenure.

Otto Addo says he was never given a reason for his departure as Black Stars head coach, revealing he chose not to ask the Ghana Football Association (GFA) why his tenure ended.

The former Ghana coach disclosed there were frequent tensions between himself, GFA President Kurt Okraku and the association's Executive Council during his two-year spell in charge, saying he often felt he "could've been kicked out after just one month."

Addo's comments provide fresh insight into his exit, months after the GFA announced his departure following a difficult spell that saw Ghana miss out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Former Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has broken his silence on his departure from Ghana's national team, revealing that his relationship with officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was marked by persistent tensions and that he has never been told why his tenure came to an end.

READ ALSO: Why Otto Addo was included in FIFA Technical Study Group for 2026 World Cup revealed

Speaking to the news outlet 11FREUNDE_de about his exit for the first time, Addo admitted he remains in the dark over the decision, saying he chose not to seek an explanation from the football governing body.

"Honestly, I still haven't been given a reason to this day and honestly, I didn't ask either," Addo said.

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The former Ghana international disclosed that disagreements with GFA leadership were common during his spell in charge of the Black Stars.

READ ALSO: Joseph Paintsil reveals shocking reason Otto Addo dropped him from Black Stars 2022 World Cup squad

"I was in Ghana for 2 years as a coach. There was, of course, a lot of back-and-forth between me and our federation president, and the board too. It just felt like I could've been kicked out after just one month", he said.

His words reveal the strained relationship behind the scenes during his time as Black Stars coach, raising fresh questions about the circumstances surrounding his departure earlier this year.

Addo returned as Ghana coach in March 2024 after previously leading the Black Stars to qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup before stepping down following the tournament because of his contractual commitments with Borussia Dortmund. At the time, he stressed that remaining in the role was not only in his hands because of his obligations to the Bundesliga club.

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READ ALSO: 5 key reasons why Otto Addo was sacked 72 days before the World Cup

His second spell was much of a bumpy ride. Although Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the team suffered a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, failing to reach the 2025 AFCON finals which was the Black Stars' first absence from the continental tournament since 2004.

Results remained inconsistent in the months that followed, with defeats in international friendlies piling pressure on the technical team. On March 31, 2026, the GFA announced that it had parted ways with Addo.

Despite acknowledging frequent disagreements with GFA officials, Addo said he never demanded an explanation for his dismissal.

🎥 Otto Addo says there were tensions with the Ghana FA during his two-year spell as Black Stars head coach and explains why he was sacked.



🔊 Audio translated from German. 🇩🇪➡️🇬🇧#SportyFM pic.twitter.com/zpbDkkPvXz — SportyFM Ghana (@SportyFM_) July 24, 2026

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Otto Addo says he is open to returning as either a head coach or assistant coach, depending on the right opportunity, as he discusses his future.



🎥 Video via 11 Freunde | 🔊 Audio translated from German.#SportyFM pic.twitter.com/eVb597uxwb — SportyFM Ghana (@SportyFM_) July 24, 2026