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2026 Ballon d’Or voting results revealed; Harry Kane beats Mbappe, Lamine by 28, 174 point

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:45 - 31 October 2026
Lamine Yamal (left), Harry Kane (middle) and Kylian Mbappe (right)
Lamine Yamal (left), Harry Kane (middle) and Kylian Mbappe (right)
Harry Kane has officially claimed the 2026 Ballon d'Or, finishing just 28 points ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe. France Football's breakdown reveals Kane earned 1,055 points following a sensational 73-goal campaign for Bayern Munich and England.
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The Bayern Munich striker secured 1,055 points to finish ahead of Kylian Mbappe, who collected 1,027 points, as France Football released the official voting breakdown.

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Harry Kane
Harry Kane

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to win Ballon d’Or ‘Best of All Time’ award

Harry Kane won the 2026 Men's Ballon d’Or by just 28 points after the official voting results revealed how closely he competed with Kylian Mbappe for football's biggest individual award.

Kane finished with 1,055 points, while Real Madrid forward Mbappe collected 1,027 points to place second.Kane received 40 first-place votes from the 100 journalists who participated in the voting, compared to 23 for Mbappe.

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF celebrates after scoring his team s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2026 27

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal finished third with 881 points, 174 behind Kane, while Rodri occupied fourth position with 726 points.

Lamine Yamal

READ ALSO: Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane set for Bayern Munich vs Ajax clash at new Kenya stadium

Inter Miami and Argentina forward Lionel Messi placed fifth with 612 points, followed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain, who collected 541 points.

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Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

Last year's winner, Ousmane Dembele, finished seventh with 418 points, ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who secured 378 points.

Ballon d’Or 2025: Dembele wins over Lamine Yamal, Raphinha

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise placed ninth with 296 points, while Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz completed the top 10 with 201 points.

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise AFP via Getty Images
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Kane's victory marked the first time he had won the Ballon d’Or and made him the first Englishman to receive the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

The 33-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 season, scoring 73 goals in 65 appearances for Bayern Munich and England, including 61 goals for his club and 12 for his country.

He also helped Bayern retain the Bundesliga title as part of a domestic treble and finished as the German league's top scorer for the third consecutive season.

The 2026 ceremony was held at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, marking the first time the awards event had taken place outside Paris.

Kane also received the Men's Striker of the Year award, while Yamal was named Men's Young Talent of the Year.

READ ALSO: Harry Kane beats Lamine Yamal and Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or 2026

2026 Ballon d’Or: Official top 10 voting results

Position

Player

Points

1st

Harry Kane

1,055

2nd

Kylian Mbappe

1,027

3rd

Lamine Yamal

881

4th

Rodri

726

5th

Lionel Messi

612

6th

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

541

7th

Ousmane Dembele

418

8th

Erling Haaland

378

9th

Michael Olise

296

10th

Fabian Ruiz

201

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