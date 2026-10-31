2026 Ballon d’Or voting results revealed; Harry Kane beats Mbappe, Lamine by 28, 174 point
The Bayern Munich striker secured 1,055 points to finish ahead of Kylian Mbappe, who collected 1,027 points, as France Football released the official voting breakdown.
Harry Kane won the 2026 Men's Ballon d’Or by just 28 points after the official voting results revealed how closely he competed with Kylian Mbappe for football's biggest individual award.
Kane finished with 1,055 points, while Real Madrid forward Mbappe collected 1,027 points to place second.Kane received 40 first-place votes from the 100 journalists who participated in the voting, compared to 23 for Mbappe.
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal finished third with 881 points, 174 behind Kane, while Rodri occupied fourth position with 726 points.
Inter Miami and Argentina forward Lionel Messi placed fifth with 612 points, followed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain, who collected 541 points.
Last year's winner, Ousmane Dembele, finished seventh with 418 points, ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who secured 378 points.
Bayern Munich's Michael Olise placed ninth with 296 points, while Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz completed the top 10 with 201 points.
Kane's victory marked the first time he had won the Ballon d’Or and made him the first Englishman to receive the award since Michael Owen in 2001.
The 33-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 season, scoring 73 goals in 65 appearances for Bayern Munich and England, including 61 goals for his club and 12 for his country.
He also helped Bayern retain the Bundesliga title as part of a domestic treble and finished as the German league's top scorer for the third consecutive season.
The 2026 ceremony was held at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, marking the first time the awards event had taken place outside Paris.
Kane also received the Men's Striker of the Year award, while Yamal was named Men's Young Talent of the Year.
2026 Ballon d’Or: Official top 10 voting results
Position
Player
Points
1st
Harry Kane
1,055
2nd
Kylian Mbappe
1,027
3rd
Lamine Yamal
881
4th
Rodri
726
5th
Lionel Messi
612
6th
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
541
7th
Ousmane Dembele
418
8th
Erling Haaland
378
9th
Michael Olise
296
10th
Fabian Ruiz
201
🚨 OFFICIAL: 2026 Ballon d’Or votes. 🗳️ 🥇 Harry KANE: 1.055 points 🥈 Kylian MBAPPÉ: 1.027 points 🥉 Lamine YAMAL: 881 points 4️⃣ RODRI: 726 points 5️⃣ Lionel MESSI: 612 points 6️⃣ Khvicha KVARATSKHELIA: 541 points 7️⃣ Ousmane DEMBÉLÉ: 418 points 8️⃣ Erling HAALAND: 378 points 9️⃣ Michael OLISE: 296 points 🔟 Fabian RUIZ: 201 points— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2026