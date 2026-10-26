Harry Kane beats Lamine Yamal and Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or 2026

England captain Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d'Or, beating Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé after a stellar 73-goal season for Bayern Munich and country. Kane also captained England to third place at the World Cup.

England captain Harry Kane has beaten Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or after a sensational season in which he scored 73 goals across club and international competitions.

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Kane’s remarkable goalscoring form for Bayern Munich and England helped strengthen his case for football’s most prestigious individual award, with the striker finishing the 2025–26 campaign as Europe’s leading overall club goalscorer.

Despite voters being instructed to assess players based on their performances during the most recent season, Kane’s achievements since joining Bayern Munich in 2023 have further underlined his consistency in front of goal.

The England international has scored an astonishing 156 goals in 158 appearances for the German giants, a record that has placed him seventh on Bayern Munich’s all-time goalscorers list.

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Kane has also topped the Bundesliga scoring charts for three consecutive seasons, demonstrating his sustained influence in Germany’s top flight.

His achievements extended to the international stage, where he captained England to their best FIFA World Cup finish since winning the tournament in 1966. England secured the bronze medal after winning the third-place play-off, while Kane finished as the competition’s fifth-highest scorer.