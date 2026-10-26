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Full list of Yashin Trophy winners from 2024 to 2026
Unai Simon
Spain and Athletic Club star Unai Simón claimed the 2026 Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London following his standout performances and World Cup victory with Spain.
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Spain and Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simón won the 2026 Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, earning recognition as the world’s best men’s goalkeeper. He was honoured following his performances for club and country, including Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph.
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Year
Men’s goalkeeper of the year
Women’s goalkeeper of the year
2024
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)
Not awarded
2025
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)
Hannah Hampton (England)
2026
Unai Simon
Cata Coll
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