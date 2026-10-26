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Full list of Kopa Trophy winners: Every U21 Ballon d'Or winner from 2018–2026

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 20:58 - 26 October 2026
Kopa Trophy
Kopa Trophy
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has made history as the youngest player to win the Kopa Trophy. Here is the complete list of all Kopa Trophy winners from 2018 to 2026.
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Lamine Yamal has won the Kopa Trophy, further strengthening his reputation as one of football’s brightest young talents.

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The Barcelona star and Spain star has continued to make history with his performances, becoming the youngest player to win the prestigious award.

Yamal’s latest triumph adds to his growing collection of individual honours and highlights his remarkable rise in world football.

The Kopa Trophy, presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, recognises the best male footballer aged under 21.

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Below is the full list of Kopa Trophy winners from 2018 to 2026.

Year

Winner

Country

2018

Kylian Mbappé

France

2019

Matthijs de Ligt

Netherlands

2020

No award presented

2021

Pedri

Spain

2022

Gavi

Spain

2023

Jude Bellingham

England

2024

Lamine Yamal

Spain

2025

Lamine Yamal

Spain

2026

Lamine Yamal

Spain

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