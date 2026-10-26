Full list of Kopa Trophy winners: Every U21 Ballon d'Or winner from 2018–2026

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has made history as the youngest player to win the Kopa Trophy. Here is the complete list of all Kopa Trophy winners from 2018 to 2026.

Lamine Yamal has won the Kopa Trophy, further strengthening his reputation as one of football’s brightest young talents.

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The Barcelona star and Spain star has continued to make history with his performances, becoming the youngest player to win the prestigious award.

Yamal’s latest triumph adds to his growing collection of individual honours and highlights his remarkable rise in world football.

The Kopa Trophy, presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, recognises the best male footballer aged under 21.

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Below is the full list of Kopa Trophy winners from 2018 to 2026.