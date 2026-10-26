Full list of Johan Cruyff Trophy winners from 2024–2026

Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente has won the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona Women’s coach Pere Romeu has been named Women’s Coach of the Year.

Here is the full list of winners in both categories from 2024 to 2026.

Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente has won the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona Women’s coach Pere Romeu has been named Women’s Coach of the Year.

Here is the full list of winners in both categories from 2024 to 2026.