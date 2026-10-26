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Full list of Johan Cruyff Trophy winners from 2024–2026
Johan Cruyff Trophy
Spain's Luis de la Fuente and Barcelona Women's Pere Romeu lead the 2026 Ballon d'Or coaching honors. Discover the complete breakdown of Johan Cruyff Trophy winners in both men's and women's football from 2024 to 2026.
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Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente has won the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona Women’s coach Pere Romeu has been named Women’s Coach of the Year.
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Here is the full list of winners in both categories from 2024 to 2026.
Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy
Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente has won the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona Women’s coach Pere Romeu has been named Women’s Coach of the Year.
Here is the full list of winners in both categories from 2024 to 2026.
Year
Winner
Country
2024
Carlo Ancelotti
Italy
2025
Luis Enrique
Spain
2026
Luis de la Fuente
Spain
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Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy
Year
Winner
Country
2024
Emma Hayes
England
2025
Sarina Wiegman
Netherlands
2026
Pere Romeu
Spain
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