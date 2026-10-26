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Full list of Johan Cruyff Trophy winners from 2024–2026

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:37 - 26 October 2026
Johan Cruyff Trophy
Johan Cruyff Trophy
Spain's Luis de la Fuente and Barcelona Women's Pere Romeu lead the 2026 Ballon d'Or coaching honors. Discover the complete breakdown of Johan Cruyff Trophy winners in both men's and women's football from 2024 to 2026.
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Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente has won the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona Women’s coach Pere Romeu has been named Women’s Coach of the Year.

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Here is the full list of winners in both categories from 2024 to 2026.

Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy

Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente has won the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona Women’s coach Pere Romeu has been named Women’s Coach of the Year.

Here is the full list of winners in both categories from 2024 to 2026.

Year

Winner

Country

2024

Carlo Ancelotti

Italy

2025

Luis Enrique

Spain

2026

Luis de la Fuente

Spain

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Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy

Year

Winner

Country

2024

Emma Hayes

England

2025

Sarina Wiegman

Netherlands

2026

Pere Romeu

Spain

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