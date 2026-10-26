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Full list of Gerd Müller Trophy winners from 2021–2026
Gerd Müller Trophy
Discover the complete list of Gerd Müller Trophy winners from 2021 to 2026. Established at the Ballon d’Or gala to honor football's top goalscorer, the prestigious award was most recently claimed by Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane.
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The Gerd Müller Trophy is presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony to recognise football’s most prolific goalscorer based on goals scored for club and country during the season.
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Named after German football legend Gerd Müller, the award was introduced in 2021. Harry Kane won the 2026 edition after an outstanding goalscoring campaign for Bayern Munich and England.
Year
Winner
Country
2021
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
2022
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
2023
Erling Haaland
Norway
2024
Harry Kane
England
2024
Kylian Mbappé
France
2025
Viktor Gyökeres
Sweden
2026
Harry Kane
England
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