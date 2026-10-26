Full list of Gerd Müller Trophy winners from 2021–2026

Discover the complete list of Gerd Müller Trophy winners from 2021 to 2026. Established at the Ballon d’Or gala to honor football's top goalscorer, the prestigious award was most recently claimed by Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane.

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The Gerd Müller Trophy is presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony to recognise football’s most prolific goalscorer based on goals scored for club and country during the season. Advertisement Advertisement Named after German football legend Gerd Müller, the award was introduced in 2021. Harry Kane won the 2026 edition after an outstanding goalscoring campaign for Bayern Munich and England. Year Winner Country 2021 Robert Lewandowski Poland 2022 Robert Lewandowski Poland 2023 Erling Haaland Norway 2024 Harry Kane England 2024 Kylian Mbappé France 2025 Viktor Gyökeres Sweden 2026 Harry Kane England

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