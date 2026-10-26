Advertisement

Full list of Gerd Müller Trophy winners from 2021–2026

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 22:13 - 26 October 2026
Gerd Müller Trophy
Gerd Müller Trophy
Discover the complete list of Gerd Müller Trophy winners from 2021 to 2026. Established at the Ballon d’Or gala to honor football's top goalscorer, the prestigious award was most recently claimed by Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane.
Advertisement

The Gerd Müller Trophy is presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony to recognise football’s most prolific goalscorer based on goals scored for club and country during the season.

Advertisement

Named after German football legend Gerd Müller, the award was introduced in 2021. Harry Kane won the 2026 edition after an outstanding goalscoring campaign for Bayern Munich and England.

Year

Winner

Country

2021

Robert Lewandowski

Poland

2022

Robert Lewandowski

Poland

2023

Erling Haaland

Norway

2024

Harry Kane

England

2024

Kylian Mbappé

France

2025

Viktor Gyökeres

Sweden

2026

Harry Kane

England

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ballon d’Or
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ballon d’Or 2026: Full list of award winners as Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas lead the honours
Sports
26.10.2026
Ballon d’Or 2026: Full list of award winners as Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas lead the honours
Harry Kane beats Lamine Yamal and Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or 2026
Sports
26.10.2026
Harry Kane beats Lamine Yamal and Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or 2026
The 2026 Ballon d'Or's 30-player shortlist features three former winners: eight-time winner and Argentinian icon Messi, holder Ousmane Dembele of France, and 2024 winner and Spanish midfielder Rodri. [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
Sports
26.10.2026
Full list of Ballon d’Or winners from 1956 to 2026
Full list of Women’s Ballon d’Or winners from 2018–2026: Alexia Putellas seals historic third win
Sports
26.10.2026
Full list of Women’s Ballon d’Or winners from 2018–2026: Alexia Putellas seals historic third win
Gerd Müller Trophy
Sports
26.10.2026
Full list of Gerd Müller Trophy winners from 2021–2026
Every Socrates Award Winner from 2022 to 2026
Sports
26.10.2026
Every Socrates Award Winner from 2022 to 2026