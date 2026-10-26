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Every Socrates Award Winner from 2022 to 2026

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 22:12 - 26 October 2026
Bukayo Saka
Established in 2022 at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, the Sócrates Award honours footballers and initiatives championing social change. Explore the complete list of winners and their countries from 2022 to 2026.
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The Sócrates Award is presented annually as part of the Ballon d’Or ceremony to recognise footballers and initiatives that use the power of football to drive positive social change.

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Since its introduction in 2022, the award has honoured individuals and organisations involved in humanitarian work, charitable activities and community development.

Below is the full list of Sócrates Award winners from 2022 to 2026, including their countries.

Year

Winner

Country

2022

Sadio Mané

Senegal

2023

Vinícius Júnior

Brazil

2024

Jenni Hermoso

Spain

2025

Xana Foundation (created by Luis Enrique)

Spain

2026

Bukayo Saka

England

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