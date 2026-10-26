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Every Socrates Award Winner from 2022 to 2026
Bukayo Saka
Established in 2022 at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, the Sócrates Award honours footballers and initiatives championing social change. Explore the complete list of winners and their countries from 2022 to 2026.
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The Sócrates Award is presented annually as part of the Ballon d’Or ceremony to recognise footballers and initiatives that use the power of football to drive positive social change.
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Since its introduction in 2022, the award has honoured individuals and organisations involved in humanitarian work, charitable activities and community development.
Below is the full list of Sócrates Award winners from 2022 to 2026, including their countries.
Year
Winner
Country
2022
Sadio Mané
Senegal
2023
Vinícius Júnior
Brazil
2024
Jenni Hermoso
Spain
2025
Xana Foundation (created by Luis Enrique)
Spain
2026
Bukayo Saka
England
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