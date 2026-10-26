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Full list of Women’s Ballon d’Or winners from 2018–2026: Alexia Putellas seals historic third win

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 22:29 - 26 October 2026
This picture taken on October 17, 2022 shows the trophy prior the Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Barcelona star Alexia Putellas has claimed her third Women’s Ballon d’Or in 2026 following a dominant Champions League campaign. Explore the complete list of winners from 2018 to 2026.
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Alexia Putellas has won the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or, securing the prestigious individual award for the third time in her career and further strengthening her place among the greatest players in women’s football.

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The Spanish midfielder previously won the Women’s Ballon d’Or in 2021 and 2022, becoming the first woman to claim the award in consecutive years. Her latest triumph adds another major milestone to a career defined by technical quality, creativity, and leadership.

Putellas was among the leading contenders for the 2026 award after an impressive season in which she played a key role in Barcelona’s success in European women’s football.

During Barcelona’s 2025–26 UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign, Putellas contributed seven goals and seven assists from midfield, underlining her influence in both the attacking and creative phases of the game.

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Barcelona also enjoyed a memorable European campaign, defeating OL Lyonnes 4–0 in the Champions League final. The club’s success helped place its players among the leading contenders for several honors at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Full list of Women’s Ballon d’Or winners from 2018–2026

Year

Winner

Country

2018

Ada Hegerberg

Norway

2019

Megan Rapinoe

United States

2020

No award presented

2021

Alexia Putellas

Spain

2022

Alexia Putellas

Spain

2023

Aitana Bonmatí

Spain

2024

Aitana Bonmatí

Spain

2025

Aitana Bonmatí

Spain

2026

Alexia Putellas

Spain

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