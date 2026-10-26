Full list of Women’s Ballon d’Or winners from 2018–2026: Alexia Putellas seals historic third win
Alexia Putellas has won the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or, securing the prestigious individual award for the third time in her career and further strengthening her place among the greatest players in women’s football.
The Spanish midfielder previously won the Women’s Ballon d’Or in 2021 and 2022, becoming the first woman to claim the award in consecutive years. Her latest triumph adds another major milestone to a career defined by technical quality, creativity, and leadership.
Putellas was among the leading contenders for the 2026 award after an impressive season in which she played a key role in Barcelona’s success in European women’s football.
During Barcelona’s 2025–26 UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign, Putellas contributed seven goals and seven assists from midfield, underlining her influence in both the attacking and creative phases of the game.
Barcelona also enjoyed a memorable European campaign, defeating OL Lyonnes 4–0 in the Champions League final. The club’s success helped place its players among the leading contenders for several honors at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.
Full list of Women’s Ballon d’Or winners from 2018–2026
Year
Winner
Country
2018
Ada Hegerberg
Norway
2019
Megan Rapinoe
United States
2020
No award presented
—
2021
Alexia Putellas
Spain
2022
Alexia Putellas
Spain
2023
Aitana Bonmatí
Spain
2024
Aitana Bonmatí
Spain
2025
Aitana Bonmatí
Spain
2026
Alexia Putellas
Spain