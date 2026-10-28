Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane set for Bayern Munich vs Ajax clash at new Kenya stadium

Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane set for Bayern Munich vs Ajax clash at new Kenya stadium

Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane set for Bayern Munich vs Ajax clash at new Kenya stadium

Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane is set to headline Bayern Munich's historic visit to Kenya on January 5, 2027. The German giants face Ajax Amsterdam in Nairobi to officially open the new 60,000-capacity Raila Odinga International Stadium ahead of AFCON 2027.

Newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane could headline Bayern Munich’s historic visit to Kenya when the German giants face Ajax Amsterdam on January 5, 2027, in a friendly to officially open the country’s new national stadium in Nairobi.

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The high-profile encounter will bring two of European football’s most decorated clubs to East Africa as Kenya intensifies preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which it will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Both clubs have confirmed the fixture, according to their official announcements

The match will take place at the Raila Odinga International Stadium, located within Talanta Sports City in Nairobi. The 60,000-capacity facility is being prepared to host matches at the continental tournament in 2027.

For Kenyan football supporters, the fixture represents an opportunity to watch some of Europe’s biggest football names in action without travelling abroad.

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It will also mark Bayern Munich’s first-ever visit to Kenya, giving the club an opportunity to connect directly with its African fanbase.

The two teams have collectively won 10 European Cup and UEFA Champions League titles, making their meeting a major occasion for the stadium’s opening and Kenya’s preparations for AFCON 2027.

President William Ruto announces the Bayern Munich-Ajax fixture

🇰🇪 Kenya President William Ruto confirmed that Bayern Munich and Ajax are set to play at Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027. Watch the moment he made the announcement and spoke about the plans to make the historic fixture happen. Ghana when? https://t.co/Q9yh5j2Tow — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) October 28, 2026

Kenyan President William Ruto announced the January 5 encounter, presenting it as a milestone in the country’s ambition to develop sporting infrastructure capable of hosting major international events.

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Ruto said the new stadium reflected a commitment to providing Kenya with a world-class venue that could attract leading teams and international competitions.

“The great citizens of our republic, look up and look around. This majestic stadium has changed Nairobi’s skyline. Two years ago, I promised the people of Kenya a world-class stadium where the greatest teams in the world would come to play,” Ruto said.

He confirmed that Bayern Munich and Ajax would officially inaugurate the facility with their friendly encounter.

The president also highlighted the commercial model behind the event, saying corporate partnerships would help deliver the match while creating opportunities for investment and revenue generation.

“This match will be delivered by corporate partnerships and a self-sustaining commercial model, confirming that world-class sport can attract private investment, earn its own revenue, and create lasting opportunity for our people,” he said.

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Ruto added that the occasion went beyond the opening of a new sporting venue, describing it as a reflection of Kenya’s ambitions and future direction.

“Fellow citizens, this is more than the opening of a stadium. It is a statement of who we are and, most importantly, who we are becoming. We dream of the very best, and we go get it,” he added.

The encounter is expected to generate international attention as Kenya seeks to demonstrate its readiness to stage major football competitions ahead of AFCON 2027.

Harry Kane and Bayern Munich prepare for a Kenya visit

Bayern Munich’s visit will provide Kenyan supporters with a chance to see the German club’s leading players, including England striker Harry Kane, who won the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or.

Kane claimed the prestigious individual award after an outstanding season for club and country, according to Reuters. His presence would make the Nairobi fixture particularly attractive to fans eager to watch one of the world’s leading forwards.

The January friendly will also mark Bayern’s return to Africa for the first time since the 2013 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.

Under former coach Pep Guardiola, Bayern defeated Guangzhou Evergrande 3-0 in the semi-finals before overcoming Moroccan side Raja Casablanca 2-0 in the final to lift the trophy.

The victory over Raja marked Bayern’s first competitive meeting with an African club.

Their subsequent encounter with African opposition came at the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, where Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a semi-final victory over Egypt’s Al Ahly.

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The Nairobi match will therefore offer Bayern another opportunity to engage with football supporters on the continent, this time in East Africa, where anticipation is growing ahead of the 2027 AFCON.

For the club, the fixture is also part of its broader international outreach. Bayern board member for marketing and sales Rouven Kasper has said the trip would help strengthen the club’s relationship with its African supporters and expand its international profile.

Ajax brings European pedigree to Nairobi

Ajax Amsterdam will arrive in Kenya with their own distinguished history in European football.

The Dutch club has won the European Cup and UEFA Champions League four times, establishing itself among the continent’s most successful teams.

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Their reputation is also closely associated with youth development and an academy system that has produced generations of talented footballers.

Ajax has previously maintained a connection with African football through Ajax Cape Town, a South African club founded in 1999.

The Amsterdam club held a majority stake before selling its shares in 2020.

Their participation in the Nairobi fixture will add another international dimension to the stadium’s opening, bringing together two clubs with rich European histories and large global followings.

For Ajax, the match will also serve as an important test ahead of the second half of their domestic campaign, according to the club’s announcement.

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Bayern Munich and Ajax renew historic rivalry

The January encounter will revive a rivalry between two European heavyweights whose previous meetings have produced closely contested matches.

Bayern and Ajax last faced each other in December 2018 during the UEFA Champions League group stage. The encounter ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw, with four goals scored in the final 10 minutes.

Their record across 10 competitive meetings is evenly balanced, with Bayern and Ajax each recording three victories while the other four matches ended in draws.

Their last three encounters have all finished level, according to the Bundesliga Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich, featured in the memorable 2018 encounter, which remains the most recent competitive meeting between the clubs.

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