Apple MacBook Pro M6: Features, specifications, battery life, and price

Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M6 chip brings up to 30% faster graphics, advanced local AI capabilities, and a record-breaking 24-hour battery life starting at $1,999.

Apple has introduced the new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its M6 chip, bringing improved processing speeds, enhanced graphics, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and longer battery life to its professional laptop range.

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The new MacBook Pro is designed for a broad range of users, including students, business professionals, software developers, video editors, and other content creators who need a powerful computer for demanding workloads.

According to Apple, the M6-powered laptop delivers up to 30% faster graphics performance and up to 25% faster on-device AI processing compared with the previous-generation M5 model. Users upgrading from an M1-powered MacBook Pro could see even greater improvements in selected tasks.

The laptop also introduces Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, and a battery life of up to 24 hours. It runs on macOS 27 and comes in space black and silver finishes.

Apple says pre-orders open on October 28, 2026, with the device scheduled to become available from November 6. The starting price is $1,999 in the United States, although education pricing and other configurations may affect the final cost.

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Here is everything you need to know about the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6, including its processor, performance, display, AI features, battery life, connectivity, price, and availability.

Apple MacBook Pro M6: Key specifications

The new MacBook Pro combines Apple's latest M6 silicon with a high-resolution display, expanded connectivity, and features aimed at professional users.

Its main specifications include:

Processor: Apple M6 with a 12-core CPU.

Graphics: 12-core GPU with Neural Accelerators.

Neural processing: Dual 16-core Neural Engine.

Memory: 16GB unified memory as standard, configurable up to 32GB.

Memory bandwidth: Up to 170GB/s.

Display: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Camera: 12-megapixel Center Stage camera with Desk View.

Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

Battery life: Up to 24 hours.

Operating system: macOS 27.

Colors: Space black and silver.

Starting price: $1,999 in the United States.

Pre-orders: October 28, 2026.

Availability: November 6, 2026.

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These specifications position the laptop as an option for people who need more than a basic computer for everyday browsing, document editing, and video calls.

The M6 chip delivers faster performance

One of the main attractions of the new MacBook Pro is the M6 processor, which features a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU.

Apple says the CPU has two more cores than its predecessor, helping the computer handle demanding workloads, multitasking, and professional applications more efficiently.

The additional processing power is intended to benefit users who regularly work with large files, compile software code, edit photographs, render video projects, or operate several applications simultaneously.

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The 12-core GPU also delivers up to 30% faster graphics performance compared with the M5 model. Apple says the improved graphics capabilities are supported by a third-generation ray-tracing engine and dynamic caching, technologies designed to improve graphics processing and memory use.

For users involved in 3D modeling, gaming, visual effects, and other graphics-intensive activities, these improvements could help reduce processing times and make demanding applications more responsive.

Apple also reports performance gains in selected applications. Compared with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, the M6 model can deliver up to 11.7 times faster ray-tracing performance in Blender and up to 3.3 times faster image-processing performance in Affinity.

The company says code compilation in Xcode can be up to 2.5 times faster than on the 13-inch M1 model.

These figures relate to specific tasks and testing conditions, so actual performance will vary depending on the application, configuration, and workload.

MacBook Pro M6 brings advanced AI capabilities

Artificial intelligence is another major focus of Apple's new laptop.

The M6 chip includes neural accelerators in its GPU cores and a dual 16-core neural engine designed to handle AI-related workloads more efficiently.

According to Apple, the Neural Engine delivers up to 1.9 times faster performance than the M5 model. The combination of CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine capabilities is intended to support tasks such as image generation, image enhancement, AI upscaling, and processing prompts for large language models.

The laptop can also run supported AI models locally rather than relying entirely on cloud-based processing.

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Local processing can be useful for people who work with sensitive information because compatible tasks can be performed on the device. However, the privacy benefits depend on the particular application and how it handles user data.

Apple says the M6 MacBook Pro delivers up to 25% faster performance for on-device AI workloads than the M5 version.

For users upgrading from the M1 model, Apple reports up to 13 times faster performance in selected large language model prompt-processing tests.

The laptop also supports Apple's Intelligence features and Siri AI capabilities through macOS 27, integrating AI functions into everyday tasks and applications.

macOS 27 introduces new AI tools

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The new 14-inch MacBook Pro runs macOS 27, which Apple says introduces improvements to its operating system, including more capable Siri AI features and additional tools across its applications.

Siri AI is designed to use relevant personal context to help users locate information across supported messages, emails, photographs, and other content. Apple also says users can ask questions, carry out tasks across applications, and interact with information displayed on their screens.

Other features include improvements to Safari, where users can organize tabs by topic and receive notifications about changes to websites, such as product restocks or price reductions.

The Photos application also gains intelligent editing tools, while Shortcuts allows users to create automations by describing what they want to accomplish.

Apple says macOS 27 includes interface refinements and new options for adjusting the appearance of Liquid Glass elements.

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The availability and capabilities of individual AI features may depend on language, region, settings, and supported applications.

Display, camera, and audio features

Apple has retained the Liquid Retina XDR display, which is designed to deliver high brightness, strong contrast, and detailed images for professional and everyday use.

The display offers peak HDR brightness of up to 1,600 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. These specifications are intended to improve the presentation of highlights, dark scenes, photographs, and high-dynamic-range video.

Customers can also choose a nano-texture display option designed to reduce reflections and glare in challenging lighting conditions.

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For video calls, the laptop features a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera with Desk View. Center Stage helps keep users framed during calls, while Desk View can show a view of the area in front of the computer.

Apple has also included a three-microphone array and a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio support.

These features could be particularly useful for remote workers, journalists, students, and creators who rely on video conferencing, recordings, and multimedia production.

Battery life and charging

Battery performance is another selling point of the M6 MacBook Pro.

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Apple estimates that the laptop can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life, which it describes as the longest battery life ever offered in a Mac.

The company says customers upgrading from Intel-based Mac computers could gain up to 14 additional hours of battery life, while those moving from an M1-powered system could gain up to four additional hours.

Actual battery life will depend on usage, display brightness, applications, network activity, and other settings.

The laptop also supports fast charging, allowing the battery to reach approximately 50% in 30 minutes when paired with a compatible higher-wattage USB-C power adapter, such as Apple's 96W adapter.

Connectivity and available ports

The new MacBook Pro includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, providing updated wireless connectivity for compatible networks and accessories.

Apple says the computer supports up to two external displays and includes a range of physical connections for peripherals and professional equipment.

Available ports include HDMI, MagSafe 3, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, and a headphone jack.

This combination can help users connect external monitors, storage devices, cameras, audio equipment, and other accessories without relying exclusively on wireless connections.

The laptop also works with Apple's Continuity features, allowing users to transfer files, share photographs, and move between supported tasks on their Mac and iPhone.

Apple MacBook Pro M6 price and availability

Apple has set the starting price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 at $1,999 in the United States.

The company lists a lower education price of $1,899 for eligible customers. The final price will depend on the selected configuration, optional upgrades, and the market in which the computer is purchased.

Pre-orders are scheduled to open on October 28, 2026, through Apple's website and Apple Store app in 35 countries and regions. Availability is scheduled to begin on November 6, 2026, through Apple Stores and authorized resellers.

Apple also offers trade-in options in eligible markets, allowing customers to receive credit for qualifying devices. Financing, upgrade programs, and education discounts may be available subject to local eligibility requirements.

Customers in Ghana should check local retailers and authorized resellers for regional pricing, availability, warranty terms, and delivery arrangements, as US prices do not necessarily reflect the final local cost.

Environmental features

Apple says the M6 MacBook Pro contains 45% recycled material overall, including a fully recycled aluminum enclosure and 100% recycled cobalt in its battery.

The company also reports using 100% recycled tantalum in multiple capacitors for the first time in an Apple product.

According to Apple, 60% of the electricity used across the laptop's supply chain comes from renewable sources, including wind and solar power.

The device is designed to be durable and repairable as part of Apple's wider environmental strategy, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire footprint by 2030.

Is the MacBook Pro M6 worth considering?

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 is aimed at users who prioritize processing power, graphics performance, AI capabilities, and long battery life.

Its strongest selling points include the 12-core CPU, improved graphics, expanded on-device AI processing, a Liquid Retina XDR display, and a battery rated for up to 24 hours.

For people using older Intel-based Macs or the M1 generation, the reported performance improvements may make an upgrade worth considering, particularly when their work involves demanding creative or software-development tasks.

However, users with relatively recent MacBook Pro models should compare the improvements with the cost of upgrading. The benefits will depend on their existing computer, software requirements, and everyday workload.