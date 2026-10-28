Ghana beat Argentina on penalties to reach the U-17 Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

Ghana's Black Maidens showed immense resilience to defeat Argentina 5-4 on penalties following a dramatic 1-1 draw at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Despite playing with 10 players, Jessica Appiah scored in regulation and clinched the winning spot-kick.

Ghana’s Black Maidens have secured a place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Argentina 5-4 on penalties, with Jessica Appiah converting the decisive spot-kick despite the West African side playing with 10 players.

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Appiah proved instrumental in the contest, scoring Ghana’s opening goal before calmly converting her penalty to help the Black Maidens progress to the last eight.

The forward opened the scoring after Cynthia Obinsrewuo delivered a pass into her path, allowing Appiah to fire home and give Ghana an early advantage.

Argentina responded with attacking pressure and came close to equalizing when Mercedes Diz struck the crossbar after finding herself in a promising position.

Obinsrewuo later appeared to have doubled Ghana’s lead after chasing a long ball and lifting it over goalkeeper Bianca Virga. However, the effort was ruled out for offside.

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Ghana survives late pressure after red card.

The Black Maidens’ task became more difficult with 13 minutes remaining when Hajara Adam received a second booking and was sent off.

Despite being reduced to 10 players, Ghana initially held on to their lead. Argentina, however, found a late equalizer through Diz, who connected with a looping free kick and sent a powerful header over goalkeeper Belinda Marku Aklie.

With neither side able to find a winner in the remaining time, the tie was decided by a penalty shootout.

Appiah converts decisive penalty as Ghana wins shootout.

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Ghana held their nerve from the spot, converting all five penalties to secure a 5-4 victory and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Appiah, Juliana Gyekyewaa, Rafia Osman, Christiana Ashiaku, and Saraphina Essenam all scored for Ghana, while Argentina’s Oriana Gomez missed her attempt.

The victory represents a significant achievement for the Black Maidens, who overcame the setback of a second-half dismissal and a late equalizer to progress in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.