The National Petroleum Authority has cut price floors for petrol and LPG for the first half of November, offering potential pump relief, though diesel floor prices have risen to GH¢17.41 per litre.

Petrol: The price floor falls by GH¢0.70, from GH¢16.09 to GH¢15.39 per litre.

LPG: The price floor decreases by GH¢0.16, from GH¢13.89 to GH¢13.73 per kilogram.

Diesel: The price floor rises by GH¢0.32, from GH¢17.09 to GH¢17.41 per litre.

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The revised price floors, which take effect from November 1 to 15, could create room for lower petrol and LPG prices at the pumps, although the final amounts consumers pay will depend on decisions by oil marketing companies.

The petrol price floor has been reduced from GH¢16.09 to GH¢15.39 per litre, representing a decrease of GH¢0.70 or 4.35%.

NPA cuts petrol, LPG price floors for November as diesel rises

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For LPG, the minimum price has fallen from GH¢13.89 to GH¢13.73 per kilogram, a reduction of GH¢0.16 or 1.15%.

Diesel, however, is moving in the opposite direction. Its price floor has increased from GH¢17.09 to GH¢17.41 per litre, representing a rise of GH¢0.32 or 1.87%.

The latest changes follow the previous pricing window, which ran from October 16 to 31, when petrol and diesel price floors declined while LPG recorded a sharp increase.

How the new fuel prices compare

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NPA cuts petrol, LPG price floors for November as diesel rises

During the second half of October, the NPA set the petrol price floor at GH¢16.09 per litre, down from GH¢16.45 in the first half of the month. Diesel fell from GH¢17.97 to GH¢17.09 per litre, while LPG rose from GH¢11.10 to GH¢13.87 per kilogram.

The November adjustments therefore offer some relief to petrol and LPG consumers compared with the previous pricing window, while diesel users face a higher minimum benchmark.

The latest figures reflect differing movements in the domestic petroleum market, where international product prices, exchange-rate movements and the pricing decisions of individual marketers can affect the cost of fuel.

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Goil fuel station (left) and Star Oil fuel Station (right).

However, the revised price floors do not guarantee that pump prices will fall or rise by the same amounts.

The NPA explains that the minimum prices exclude premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies, operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies, and the margins applied by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies.

These charges are determined by the respective companies under the Petroleum Products Pricing Formula. Actual pump prices will therefore depend on how marketers adjust their costs and margins during the new pricing period.

The latest adjustments come amid rising international crude oil prices, although the recent appreciation of the cedi could help cushion the effect of external price pressures on domestic fuel costs.