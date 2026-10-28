Mahama 3rd-term debate: NPP sues AG over presidential term limits in Supreme Court

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has filed a writ against the Attorney-General at the Supreme Court seeking strict clarification on presidential term limits under Articles 58(2) and 66 of Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

NPP asks Supreme Court to clarify presidential term limits.

Party seeks clarity on consecutive and non-consecutive terms.

NDC has rejected speculation about Mahama seeking a third term.

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In a writ dated July 29, 2026, the opposition party is asking the court to clarify whether the constitutional limit of two presidential terms applies regardless of whether they are served consecutively or at different periods.

The NPP is seeking a declaration that, under Articles 58(2) and 66 of the 1992 Constitution, “a person shall not be elected more than two times to hold office as President.”

Dr Dominic Ayine and Godfred Dame

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It is also asking the court to declare that a person elected President “shall not hold office for more than two terms with each term consisting of four years (making a total of eight years), whether the two terms are consecutive or non-consecutive.”

The suit names the Attorney-General as the defendant and seeks clarification on the eligibility of individuals who have previously held the presidency.

NPP seeks clarity on Vice-President succession

Mills-Mahama administration

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The party is asking the Supreme Court to interpret the constitutional provisions governing a Vice-President who assumes the presidency for more than half of a predecessor’s unexpired term.

Under the reliefs sought, the NPP wants the court to declare that such a Vice-President “is only eligible to contest to be elected as President for one term”, whether in an election held before the end of the predecessor’s term or in a future election.

The party is further seeking clarification on the eligibility of a person who has already served one presidential term. It wants the court to declare that such a person “shall be eligible to serve as President for only one more term”, regardless of whether the terms are consecutive.

The NPP says it is bringing the action as a major stakeholder in Ghana’s democracy, citing its commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law and the development of constitutional jurisprudence.

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The party is represented by Godfred Yeboah Dame of Dame & Partners, based in Cantonments, Accra.

The writ directs the Attorney-General to file a statement of the defendant’s case within 14 days after service of the plaintiff’s statement of case, inclusive of the day of service.

NDC rejects Mahama third-term speculation

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The legal action comes against the backdrop of previous political debate over whether President Mahama could seek a third term.

In December 2025, National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey rejected suggestions that Mahama intended to remain in office beyond the constitutional limit.

He maintained that the NDC would not use its parliamentary majority to pursue constitutional changes for an individual’s benefit, adding that the party’s mandate was to advance policies and reforms in the national interest.

His comments followed allegations by the NPP that Mahama planned to seek a third term. The NDC General Secretary rejected that suggestion and reiterated the party’s commitment to constitutional rule.

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